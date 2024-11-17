NYT Strands today — hints, answers and spangram for Sunday, November 17 (game #259)

Strands is the NYT's latest word game after the likes of Wordle, Spelling Bee and Connections – and it's great fun. It can be difficult, though, so read on for my Strands hints.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Strands today (game #259) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… Would you look at that?

NYT Strands today (game #259) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

STACK

LEAP

PALE

MACE

PACE

MEND

NYT Strands today (game #259) - hint #3 - spangram

What is a hint for today's spangram? • Sightseeing favorites

NYT Strands today (game #259) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? First: right, 3rd row Last: left, 3rd row

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #259) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #259, are…

TOWER

CASTLE

BRIDGE

FORT

PALACE

MONUMENT

ARCH

SPANGRAM: LANDMARKS

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

Cameras at the ready? Then off you go in search of LANDMARKS. These days you'll need to take a selfie in front of them, thus proving to the world that you were there, because that's the important thing, right? And do make sure you share it with everyone too, rather than enjoying the CASTLE, PALACE or MONUMENT for its own aesthetic value.

I'm not sure why this Strands triggered me to this extent – probably I'm just grumpy this morning – but I have no such problems with the puzzle itself, which is just fine. Not very difficult, admittedly, once I'd got started. But that was itself a simple task, given that TOWER sat prominently on the left side of the grid. An easy day.

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

Yesterday's NYT Strands answers (Saturday, 16 November, game #258)

DROLL

LAUGHABLE

AMUSING

WITTY

COMIC

RIOTOUS

SPANGRAM: THATSFUNNY