NYT Strands today — hints, answers and spangram for Saturday, June 8 (game #97)

Your Saturday Strands is, well… take a look for yourself and see what you think. I didn't like it, frankly. But maybe it's just me. Anyway, there are some hints below if you need them.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Strands today (game #97) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… Beat the heat

NYT Strands today (game #97) - hint #2 - clue words

What are some good clue words today? Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system. • CHAMP • BOTCH • SHOOT • PEACH • CREAM • POOCH

NYT Strands today (game #97) - hint #3 - spangram

What is a hint for today's spangram? • The sun is out

NYT Strands today (game #97) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? • First: left, 5th row • Last: right, 3rd row

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #97) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #97, are…

BEACH

CAMP

POPSICLE

CARNIVAL

LEMONADE

HOPSCOTCH

SPANGRAM: SUMMER

My rating: Confused

Confused My score: Perfect

Not for the first time, I'm completely baffled by the reasoning here. For those of you who have stumbled across this column for the first time, I'm based in the UK – and I accept that the cultural differences between the UK and US may explain my inability to understand what's going on here. Or rather, I won't accept it; it shouldn't be the case that the game is so heavily skewed towards one country. Yes, the NYT is a US newspaper, but the internet is worldwide and the whole Wordle phenomenon was to a large extent based on the fact that it appealed to people everywhere. This… this is just odd.

Exhibit A: why is HOPSCOTCH here? What does that have to do with SUMMER? Does HOPSCOTCH mean something different in the US than it does in the UK? And why is 'Beat the heat' the theme clue? A POPSICLE might help you beat the heat, sure – and indeed that was the first word I found. But how does CARNIVAL help you beat the heat? Or CAMP? It's a weird mish-mash of words. I solved it, but I almost wish that I hadn't.

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

Yesterday's NYT Strands answers (Friday 7 June, game #96)

KAPPA

ALPHA

EPSILON

GAMMA

DELTA

SIGMA

BETA

SPANGRAM: GREEKLETTERS