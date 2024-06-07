NYT Strands today — hints, answers and spangram for Saturday, June 8 (game #97)
Our clues will help you solve the NYT's Strands today and keep that streak going
Your Saturday Strands is, well… take a look for yourself and see what you think. I didn't like it, frankly. But maybe it's just me. Anyway, there are some hints below if you need them.
SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.
NYT Strands today (game #97) - hint #1 - today's theme
What is the theme of today's NYT Strands?
• Today's NYT Strands theme is… Beat the heat
NYT Strands today (game #97) - hint #2 - clue words
What are some good clue words today?
Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.
• CHAMP
• BOTCH
• SHOOT
• PEACH
• CREAM
• POOCH
NYT Strands today (game #97) - hint #3 - spangram
What is a hint for today's spangram?
• The sun is out
NYT Strands today (game #97) - hint #4 - spangram position
What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches?
• First: left, 5th row
• Last: right, 3rd row
Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.
NYT Strands today (game #97) - the answers
The answers to today's Strands, game #97, are…
- BEACH
- CAMP
- POPSICLE
- CARNIVAL
- LEMONADE
- HOPSCOTCH
- SPANGRAM: SUMMER
- My rating: Confused
- My score: Perfect
Not for the first time, I'm completely baffled by the reasoning here. For those of you who have stumbled across this column for the first time, I'm based in the UK – and I accept that the cultural differences between the UK and US may explain my inability to understand what's going on here. Or rather, I won't accept it; it shouldn't be the case that the game is so heavily skewed towards one country. Yes, the NYT is a US newspaper, but the internet is worldwide and the whole Wordle phenomenon was to a large extent based on the fact that it appealed to people everywhere. This… this is just odd.
Exhibit A: why is HOPSCOTCH here? What does that have to do with SUMMER? Does HOPSCOTCH mean something different in the US than it does in the UK? And why is 'Beat the heat' the theme clue? A POPSICLE might help you beat the heat, sure – and indeed that was the first word I found. But how does CARNIVAL help you beat the heat? Or CAMP? It's a weird mish-mash of words. I solved it, but I almost wish that I hadn't.
How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.
Marc is TechRadar’s Global Editor in Chief, the latest in a long line of senior editorial roles he’s held in a career that started the week that Google launched (nice of them to mark the occasion). Prior to joining TR, he was UK Editor in Chief on Tom’s Guide, where he oversaw all gaming, streaming, audio, TV, entertainment, how-to and cameras coverage. He's also a former editor of the tech website Stuff and spent five years at the music magazine NME, where his duties mainly involved spoiling other people’s fun. He’s based in London, and has tested and written about phones, tablets, wearables, streaming boxes, smart home devices, Bluetooth speakers, headphones, games, TVs, cameras and pretty much every other type of gadget you can think of. An avid photographer, Marc likes nothing better than taking pictures of very small things (bugs, his daughters) or very big things (distant galaxies). He also enjoys live music, gaming, cycling, and beating Wordle (he authors the daily Wordle today page).