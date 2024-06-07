NYT Connections today — hints and answers for Saturday, June 8 (game #363)

It's the weekend! And that means you have another chance to solve a weekend Connections puzzle: they're the same as the weekday Connections puzzles, but on a weekend. Yay! Read on for my hints and commentary on today's game.

What should you do once you've finished? Why, play some more word games of course. I've also got daily Wordle hints and answers, Strands hints and answers and Quordle hints and answers articles if you need help for those too.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #363) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

PLEATS

PLEASE

HOLD

RECORD

WOMAN

FILM

GOOD

PASTEL

PENNY

STAPLE

TAPE

RIVET

ABSORB

PETALS

ENGROSS

SHOOT

NYT Connections today (game #363) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

Yellow: I'm fixated on this

I'm fixated on this Green: Captured for posterity

Captured for posterity Blue: Change the redor

Change the redor Purple: Julia Roberts

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

NYT Connections today (game #363) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: GRAB ONE’S ATTENTION

GREEN: DOCUMENT WITH VIDEO

BLUE: ANAGRAMS

PURPLE: PRETTY ___

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #363) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #363, are…

YELLOW: GRAB ONE’S ATTENTION ABSORB, ENGROSS, HOLD, RIVET

ABSORB, ENGROSS, HOLD, RIVET GREEN: DOCUMENT WITH VIDEO FILM, RECORD, SHOOT, TAPE

FILM, RECORD, SHOOT, TAPE BLUE: ANAGRAMS PASTEL, PETALS, PLEATS, STAPLE

PASTEL, PETALS, PLEATS, STAPLE PURPLE: PRETTY ___ GOOD, PENNY, PLEASE, WOMAN

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

It's not often that I solve Connections in the 'correct' order, but the fact that I did so today probably points towards this being rather straightforward. The first couple, yellow and green, were really rather obvious; two pretty clear examples of just needing to group words that obviously go together. The third one was more opaque, but I'm well used to solving anagrams from playing Quordle each day, where they often crop up, so it wasn't too much of a challenge for me to find those four either.

That just left purple – which of course I didn't need to solve as such, because I already knew what the answers were. But I always like to do so if I can, and after a bit of thought I did spot the PRETTY_ connection, which made it a perfect solve for me today.

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

Yesterday's NYT Connections answers (Friday, 7 June, game #362)

YELLOW: DREAM UP CONCEIVE, ENVISION, IMAGINE, PICTURE

CONCEIVE, ENVISION, IMAGINE, PICTURE GREEN: THIN COVERING COAT, FILM, LAYER, SKIN

COAT, FILM, LAYER, SKIN BLUE: REMOVE, AS CRUMBS BRUSH, FLICK, SWEEP, WIPE

BRUSH, FLICK, SWEEP, WIPE PURPLE: VERBS FOR A SOFTWARE ENGINEER CODE, DEVELOP, HACK, PROGRAM