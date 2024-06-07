Quordle today – hints and answers for Saturday, June 8 (game #866)

Your weekend starts here, with Quordle #866. Or possibly with Wordle, Strands or Connections, if you play those first. Whatever order you do it, you'll want to complete all four – and you can check out my Wordle today, NYT Connections today and NYT Strands today pages for hints and answers for those games. Need them for Quordle? Simply scroll down…

SPOILER WARNING: Information about Quordle today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

Quordle today (game #866) - hint #1 - Vowels

How many different vowels are in Quordle today? • The number of different vowels in Quordle today is 4*.

* Note that by vowel we mean the five standard vowels (A, E, I, O, U), not Y (which is sometimes counted as a vowel too).

Quordle today (game #866) - hint #2 - repeated letters

Do any of today's Quordle answers contain repeated letters? • The number of Quordle answers containing a repeated letter today is 1.

Quordle today (game #866) - hint #3 - uncommon letters

Do the letters Q, Z, X or J appear in Quordle today? • No. None of Q, Z, X or J appear among today's Quordle answers.

Quordle today (game #866) - hint #4 - starting letters (1)

Do any of today's Quordle puzzles start with the same letter? • The number of today's Quordle answers starting with the same letter is 2.

If you just want to know the answers at this stage, simply scroll down. If you're not ready yet then here's one more clue to make things a lot easier:

Quordle today (game #866) - hint #5 - starting letters (2)

What letters do today's Quordle answers start with? • S • L • F • F

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

Quordle today (game #866) - the answers

The answers to today's Quordle, game #866, are…

STOIC

LURCH

FLESH

FURRY

Here's another example of my three-start-word strategy paying off handsomely. Not that today's Quordle is particularly difficult anyway – just one repeated letter, in FURRY, no uncommon letters, no really obscure words. But it could still have caused me problems if not for the fact that my trusty opening trio gave me all five letters for the top two segments, four for the bottom left and three for the bottom right.

The top half were therefore solvable simply via an anagram, and neither STOIC nor LURCH tripped me up. The bottom left just needed an F added to it, to make FLESH, and that F ended up being one of the two letters missing from the bottom right, together with the repeated R.

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

Daily Sequence today (game #866) - the answers

The answers to today's Quordle Daily Sequence, game #866, are…

CHORE

LOATH

REBAR

PRUNE

