NYT Strands today — hints, answers and spangram for Monday, July 8 (game #127)

Let's start the week with an easy-ish Strands puzzle, shall we? Sounds good. But if you do find yourself getting frustrated, you can check out my hints below.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Strands today (game #127) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… Rise and shine

NYT Strands today (game #127) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

HOUSE

WEAR

SOON

FAST

FADE

READ

NYT Strands today (game #127) - hint #3 - spangram

What is a hint for today's spangram? • Start the day right

NYT Strands today (game #127) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? • First: top, 3rd column • Last: bottom, 4th column

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #127) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #127, are…

WAKE

SHOWER

BREAKFAST

DRESS

WORK

SNOOZE

SPANGRAM: MORNINGROUTINE

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

What's your morning routine? Mine involves waking up (no snoozing), playing Strands, Connections, Quordle and lastly Wordle, then running around in a mad panic to shower, dress, and if there's time grab breakfast, before work. The NYT's morning routine, as described here, doesn't involve playing word games, but is otherwise a fairly standard start to the day for most people, I imagine. And for that reason, it's another fairly easy one to solve.

I found WAKE first, which confirmed my hunch about the game's theme based on the clue, then came up with SHOWER and BREAKFAST. Next up was the spangram – and that was so long that it left very little space for much of a dilemma over the remaining answers, meaning I completed this in no more than about five minutes once I'd discovered that first word.

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

