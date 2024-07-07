NYT Connections today — hints and answers for Monday, July 8 (game #393)

The week starts with a straightforward Connections puzzle that doesn't hold too many dangers. That doesn't make it easy, though – because the NYT's word game is fiendishly difficult even on a good day. Read on for some hints.

What should you do once you've finished? Why, play some more word games of course. I've also got daily Wordle hints and answers, Strands hints and answers and Quordle hints and answers articles if you need help for those too.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #393) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

CANINE

TRICK

SPIRIT

OZONE

OFTEN

POINTER

WILL

VISIT

FREQUENT

RESOLVE

HAUNT

TIP

GRIT

SUGGESTION

FREIGHT

PATRONIZE

NYT Connections today (game #393) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

Yellow: Try this

Try this Green: Tough it out

Tough it out Blue: Be here now

Be here now Purple: Hidden figures

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

NYT Connections today (game #393) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: BIT OF ADVICE

GREEN: FORTITUDE

BLUE: SPEND TIME AT

PURPLE: WORDS ENDING IN NUMBERS

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #393) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #393, are…

YELLOW: BIT OF ADVICE POINTER, SUGGESTION, TIP, TRICK

POINTER, SUGGESTION, TIP, TRICK GREEN: FORTITUDE GRIT, RESOLVE, SPIRIT, WILL

GRIT, RESOLVE, SPIRIT, WILL BLUE: SPEND TIME AT FREQUENT, HAUNT, PATRONIZE, VISIT

FREQUENT, HAUNT, PATRONIZE, VISIT PURPLE: WORDS ENDING IN NUMBERS CANINE, FREIGHT, OFTEN, OZONE

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

The key to Connections is often thinking about the words in multiple ways. By that I mean that they might assemble with others to form a group of related things, or they might all be synonyms for one other word, or they might be homophones, or they might all have one common letter that goes before or after. There's also one other type that sometimes comes up: which is hidden words within them.

It's important to always bear this in mind when solving, because merely looking for obvious groups will rarely work. Today, for instance, the green group, which was the first I solved, was indeed synonyms for fortitude. The yellow one was similar – 'bits of advice', and four words that meant that. Blue was also in that vein: 'Spend time at'. But purple was a different matter. That was one of the hidden words variety; in this case each of the four words contained a number, for instance OZONE has ONE within it, CANINE has NINE. Clever, eh? I'd never have got that connection if not thinking more laterally today, so it's approach I'll always try to take.

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

Yesterday's NYT Connections answers (Sunday, 7 July, game #392)

YELLOW: CHANGE STATES OF MATTER CONDENSE, FREEZE, MELT, VAPORIZE

CONDENSE, FREEZE, MELT, VAPORIZE GREEN: REPLACEMENT ALTERNATE, BACKUP, COVER, SUB

ALTERNATE, BACKUP, COVER, SUB BLUE: SLANGY NAMES FOR PROFESSIONS COPPER, HACK, SHRINK, SUIT

COPPER, HACK, SHRINK, SUIT PURPLE: MARIAH CAREY NUMBER ONE HITS FANTASY, HERO, HONEY, SOMEDAY