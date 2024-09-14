NYT Connections today — hints and answers for Sunday, September 15 (game #462)

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need clues.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #462) - today's words

Today's NYT Connections words are…

CLOWN

DWELL

TURKEY

SEA

WONDER

SAP

DWINDLE

STAY

DECLINE

DWEEB

EBB

LIVE

SIN

INHABIT

DWARF

DROP

NYT Connections today (game #462) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

Yellow: Be somewhere

Be somewhere Green: Reduce in number

Reduce in number Blue: Idiot

Idiot Purple: All associated with one number

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #462) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: RESIDE

GREEN: DECREASE

BLUE: DOOFUS

PURPLE: MEMBER OF A SEPTET

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #462) - the answers

The answers to today's Connections, game #462, are…

YELLOW: RESIDE DWELL, INHABIT, LIVE, STAY

DWELL, INHABIT, LIVE, STAY GREEN: DECREASE DECLINE, DROP, DWINDLE, EBB

DECLINE, DROP, DWINDLE, EBB BLUE: DOOFUS CLOWN, DWEEB, SAP, TURKEY

CLOWN, DWEEB, SAP, TURKEY PURPLE: MEMBER OF A SEPTET DWARF, SEA, SIN, WONDER

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

My streak reached 10 today, which is not particularly impressive but which does at least point the way to Connections being in the midst of a rare placid period. Will it change soon? Almost certainly. Am I complaining? No!

After all, it's not like it still didn't get me thinking. Rather, each of these four groups was solvable with a bit of thinking and without the need for specialist knowledge. Yellow, green and blue were all fairly simple synonym-style groups, purple was the only more difficult one, being a clever connection of 'things of which there are seven' – SINs and WONDERs etc. I didn't need to solve it, because I had the other three by then, but I feel like I'd have had a chance – and that's all that I ask of my daily Connections, a chance of success.

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

Yesterday's NYT Connections answers (Saturday, 14 September, game #461)

YELLOW: WINE BOTTLE INFO GRAPE, REGION, VINTAGE, WINERY

GRAPE, REGION, VINTAGE, WINERY GREEN: CONSOLE INPUTS BUTTON, KNOB, SLIDER, SWITCH

BUTTON, KNOB, SLIDER, SWITCH BLUE: PREFIXES PRO, RETRO, SUB, SUPER

PRO, RETRO, SUB, SUPER PURPLE: ___ KING BURGER, CALIFORNIA, LION, PROM