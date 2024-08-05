NYT Strands today — hints, answers and spangram for Tuesday, August 6 (game #156)

Tuesday's Strands might divide opinion a little – I'm certainly not convinced it works that well. There are hints below if you need them.

Want more word-based fun? Then check out my Wordle today, NYT Connections today and Quordle today pages for hints and answers for those games.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Strands today (game #156) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… Bed, bath and beyond

NYT Strands today (game #156) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

KNOW

CLOTH

TELL

BALL

BELT

PILL

NYT Strands today (game #156) - hint #3 - spangram

What is a hint for today's spangram? • Fabric store

NYT Strands today (game #156) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? • First: top, 4th column • Last: bottom, 3rd column

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #156) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #156, are…

SHEET

BLANKET

TOWEL

PILLOWCASE

TABLECLOTH

SPANGRAM: LINENCLOSET

My rating: Moderate

Moderate My score: 1 hint

I was a little thrown by the theme clue of 'Bed, bath and beyond' today, going down a slightly wrong route due to the 'bath and beyond' aspect. Unknown to me at the time I played, Bed, Bath & Beyond was a US retailer specializing in homewares, a fact of which I'm sure anyone reading this is North America will be aware. However, I'm writing this in the UK, and I wasn't aware of it – which meant I didn't realize the 'bath' aspect in particular was a red herring for the game – and indeed, that the likes of TABLECLOTH and TOWEL (two things that don't go on a bed) might also be included.

As it happens, I found SHEET and BLANKET on my own, then got TOWEL via a hint, and that gave me enough info to be able to find the rest, including the spangram LINENCLOSET.

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

Yesterday's NYT Strands answers (Monday 5 August, game #155)

MONEYED

WEALTHY

OPULENT

AFFLUENT

PROSPEROUS

SPANGRAM: THATSRICH