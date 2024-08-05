NYT Connections today — hints and answers for Tuesday, August 6 (game #422)
Our clues will help you solve the NYT's Connections puzzle today and keep that streak going
I really enjoyed today's Connections, though that's possibly because I solved it fairly swiftly. Give it a try and see what you think too – and take a look at my hints if you need them.
What should you do once you've finished? Why, play some more word games of course. I've also got daily Wordle hints and answers, Strands hints and answers and Quordle hints and answers articles if you need help for those too.
SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.
Marc is TechRadar’s Global Editor in Chief and has been obsessed with Wordle and its ilk for more than two years. He's authored dozens of articles on the game for TechRadar, including a daily today's Wordle answer column and a detailed analysis of the most common letters in Wordle in every position. He's also played every Wordle ever and only lost once and yes, he takes it all too seriously.
NYT Connections today (game #422) - today's words
Today's NYT Connections words are…
- CLOUD
- SHOE
- SUBJECT
- OBJECT
- BULL
- GUINEA PIG
- COTTON BALL
- FOG
- DANDELION
- MIND
- MATTER
- VOLUNTEER
- PROTEST
- PARTICIPANT
- SHEEP
- DISAPPROVE
NYT Connections today (game #422) - hint #1 - group hints
What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?
- Yellow: Like a big duvet
- Green: Someone taking part in something
- Blue: Don't like this
- Purple: blank [thing that a unicorn has]
Need more clues?
We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
NYT Connections today (game #422) - hint #2 - group answers
What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?
- YELLOW: FLUFFY WHITE THINGS
- GREEN: ONE IN A RESEARCH STUDY
- BLUE: TAKE ISSUE
- PURPLE: ___HORN
Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.
NYT Connections today (game #422) - the answers
The answers to today's Connections, game #422, are…
- YELLOW: FLUFFY WHITE THINGS CLOUD, COTTON BALL, DANDELION, SHEEP
- GREEN: ONE IN A RESEARCH STUDY GUINEA PIG, PARTICIPANT, SUBJECT, VOLUNTEER
- BLUE: TAKE ISSUE DISAPPROVE, MIND, OBJECT, PROTEST
- PURPLE: ___HORN BULL, FOG, MATTER, SHOE
- My rating: Easy
- My score: Perfect
'Fluffy white things' might well be the strangest Connections group yet, but I love it! After all, there are only so many times you can solve a connection that is effectively 'synonyms for another word' before it gets a little tired. But this… well, it's great fun. Totally random, yes, but great fun. Whatever next – nice colors for a bathroom? Emotions you feel when you see a cute puppy? Foods that should never be eaten before bedtime? Yes please! I'm all for the NYT shaking things up and injecting a little variety into proceedings.
As a wider puzzle, this was another straightforward one too, with even the purple group being easily solvable. But it was that yellow group that really stood out…
How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.
Yesterday's NYT Connections answers (Monday, 5 August, game #421)
- YELLOW: SURVIVE GET BY, HACK IT, MAKE DO, MANAGE
- GREEN: KINDS OF GREETING CARDS BIRTHDAY, CONGRATULATIONS, GET WELL, THANK YOU
- BLUE: ARE WE CLEAR? CAPISCE, GET IT, SEE, UNDERSTAND
- PURPLE: WORDS AFTER “EYE” CANDY, CONTACT, SHADOW, WITNESS
What is NYT Connections?
NYT Connections is one of several increasingly popular word games made by the New York Times. It challenges you to find groups of four items that share something in common, and each group has a different difficulty level: green is easy, yellow a little harder, blue often quite tough and purple usually very difficult.
On the plus side, you don't technically need to solve the final one, as you'll be able to answer that one by a process of elimination. What's more, you can make up to four mistakes, which gives you a little bit of breathing room.
It's a little more involved than something like Wordle, however, and there are plenty of opportunities for the game to trip you up with tricks. For instance, watch out for homophones and other word games that could disguise the answers.
It's playable for free via the NYT Games site on desktop or mobile.
Marc is TechRadar’s Global Editor in Chief, the latest in a long line of senior editorial roles he’s held in a career that started the week that Google launched (nice of them to mark the occasion). Prior to joining TR, he was UK Editor in Chief on Tom’s Guide, where he oversaw all gaming, streaming, audio, TV, entertainment, how-to and cameras coverage. He's also a former editor of the tech website Stuff and spent five years at the music magazine NME, where his duties mainly involved spoiling other people’s fun. He’s based in London, and has tested and written about phones, tablets, wearables, streaming boxes, smart home devices, Bluetooth speakers, headphones, games, TVs, cameras and pretty much every other type of gadget you can think of. An avid photographer, Marc likes nothing better than taking pictures of very small things (bugs, his daughters) or very big things (distant galaxies). He also enjoys live music, gaming, cycling, and beating Wordle (he authors the daily Wordle today page).