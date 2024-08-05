NYT Connections today — hints and answers for Tuesday, August 6 (game #422)

I really enjoyed today's Connections, though that's possibly because I solved it fairly swiftly. Give it a try and see what you think too – and take a look at my hints if you need them.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #422) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

CLOUD

SHOE

SUBJECT

OBJECT

BULL

GUINEA PIG

COTTON BALL

FOG

DANDELION

MIND

MATTER

VOLUNTEER

PROTEST

PARTICIPANT

SHEEP

DISAPPROVE

NYT Connections today (game #422) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

Yellow: Like a big duvet

Like a big duvet Green: Someone taking part in something

Someone taking part in something Blue: Don't like this

Don't like this Purple: blank [thing that a unicorn has]

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #422) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: FLUFFY WHITE THINGS

GREEN: ONE IN A RESEARCH STUDY

BLUE: TAKE ISSUE

PURPLE: ___HORN

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #422) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #422, are…

YELLOW: FLUFFY WHITE THINGS CLOUD, COTTON BALL, DANDELION, SHEEP

CLOUD, COTTON BALL, DANDELION, SHEEP GREEN: ONE IN A RESEARCH STUDY GUINEA PIG, PARTICIPANT, SUBJECT, VOLUNTEER

GUINEA PIG, PARTICIPANT, SUBJECT, VOLUNTEER BLUE: TAKE ISSUE DISAPPROVE, MIND, OBJECT, PROTEST

DISAPPROVE, MIND, OBJECT, PROTEST PURPLE: ___HORN BULL, FOG, MATTER, SHOE

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

'Fluffy white things' might well be the strangest Connections group yet, but I love it! After all, there are only so many times you can solve a connection that is effectively 'synonyms for another word' before it gets a little tired. But this… well, it's great fun. Totally random, yes, but great fun. Whatever next – nice colors for a bathroom? Emotions you feel when you see a cute puppy? Foods that should never be eaten before bedtime? Yes please! I'm all for the NYT shaking things up and injecting a little variety into proceedings.

As a wider puzzle, this was another straightforward one too, with even the purple group being easily solvable. But it was that yellow group that really stood out…

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

Yesterday's NYT Connections answers (Monday, 5 August, game #421)

YELLOW: SURVIVE GET BY, HACK IT, MAKE DO, MANAGE

GET BY, HACK IT, MAKE DO, MANAGE GREEN: KINDS OF GREETING CARDS BIRTHDAY, CONGRATULATIONS, GET WELL, THANK YOU

BIRTHDAY, CONGRATULATIONS, GET WELL, THANK YOU BLUE: ARE WE CLEAR? CAPISCE, GET IT, SEE, UNDERSTAND

CAPISCE, GET IT, SEE, UNDERSTAND PURPLE: WORDS AFTER “EYE” CANDY, CONTACT, SHADOW, WITNESS