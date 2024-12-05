NYT Strands today — hints, answers and spangram for Thursday, December 5 (game #277)

Strands is the NYT's latest word game after the likes of Wordle, Spelling Bee and Connections – and it's great fun. It can be difficult, though, so read on for my Strands hints.

Want more word-based fun? Then check out my NYT Connections today and Quordle today pages for hints and answers for those games, and Marc's Wordle today page for the original viral word game.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Strands today (game #277) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… Gonna fly now!

NYT Strands today (game #277) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

WIFE

GRAY

ROOTS

DRAY

TASK

TUBE

NYT Strands today (game #277) - hint #3 - spangram

What is a hint for today's spangram? • Flappy bird/non-birds

NYT Strands today (game #277) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? First: left, 4th row Last: right, 1st row

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #277) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #277, are…

ANGEL

GRIFFIN

DRAGON

STORK

BUTTERFLY

FAIRY

SPANGRAM: WINGED THING

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

We all have our quirks, and one of mine is that I suffer from mild entomophobia (fear of flying insects), so I found today’s Strands a tiny – emphasis on the word tiny – bit triggering. My first thought was that this was another air travel theme, and it took me a hint before I realized it was a different variety of wings we were looking for.

Get the best Black Friday deals direct to your inbox, plus news, reviews, and more. Sign up to be the first to know about unmissable Black Friday deals on top tech, plus get all your favorite TechRadar content. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

It’s not entirely pleasing that the puzzle was made up of a mixture of both real and fantastical WINGED THINGs – the DRAGON has little in common with a BUTTERFLY (imagine, if you will, Game of Thrones with butterflies instead of dragons; yeah, it doesn't really work, does it?).

Anyway let's not discuss wings any further or I might faint.

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

Yesterday's NYT Strands answers (Wednesday, 4 December, game #276)

GRAVE

ACUTE

TILDE

UMLAUT

CEDILLA

CIRCUMFLEX

SPANGRAM: DIACRITICS