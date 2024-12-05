NYT Strands today — hints, answers and spangram for Thursday, December 5 (game #277)
Our clues will help you solve the NYT's Strands today and keep that streak going
Strands is the NYT's latest word game after the likes of Wordle, Spelling Bee and Connections – and it's great fun. It can be difficult, though, so read on for my Strands hints.
SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.
NYT Strands today (game #277) - hint #1 - today's theme
What is the theme of today's NYT Strands?
• Today's NYT Strands theme is… Gonna fly now!
NYT Strands today (game #277) - hint #2 - clue words
Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.
- WIFE
- GRAY
- ROOTS
- DRAY
- TASK
- TUBE
NYT Strands today (game #277) - hint #3 - spangram
What is a hint for today's spangram?
• Flappy bird/non-birds
NYT Strands today (game #277) - hint #4 - spangram position
What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches?
First: left, 4th row
Last: right, 1st row
Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.
NYT Strands today (game #277) - the answers
The answers to today's Strands, game #277, are…
- ANGEL
- GRIFFIN
- DRAGON
- STORK
- BUTTERFLY
- FAIRY
- SPANGRAM: WINGED THING
- My rating: Easy
- My score: Perfect
We all have our quirks, and one of mine is that I suffer from mild entomophobia (fear of flying insects), so I found today’s Strands a tiny – emphasis on the word tiny – bit triggering. My first thought was that this was another air travel theme, and it took me a hint before I realized it was a different variety of wings we were looking for.
It’s not entirely pleasing that the puzzle was made up of a mixture of both real and fantastical WINGED THINGs – the DRAGON has little in common with a BUTTERFLY (imagine, if you will, Game of Thrones with butterflies instead of dragons; yeah, it doesn't really work, does it?).
Anyway let's not discuss wings any further or I might faint.
How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.
Yesterday's NYT Strands answers (Wednesday, 4 December, game #276)
- GRAVE
- ACUTE
- TILDE
- UMLAUT
- CEDILLA
- CIRCUMFLEX
- SPANGRAM: DIACRITICS
What is NYT Strands?
Strands is the NYT's new word game, following Wordle and Connections. It's now out of beta so is a fully fledged member of the NYT's games stable and can be played on the NYT Games site on desktop or mobile.
I've got a full guide to how to play NYT Strands, complete with tips for solving it, so check that out if you're struggling to beat it each day.
