NYT Connections today — hints and answers for Thursday, December 5 (game #543)

NYT Connections today (game #543) - today's words

Today's NYT Connections words are…

APPLE

LIME

YELLOW

FACE

NOSE

FRONT

RHINE

AMAZON

SURFACE

GIFT

ORACLE

BRIM

INSTINCT

INTUIT

OUTSIDE

FLAIR

NYT Connections today (game #543) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

Yellow: Natural gift

Natural gift Green: Outsiders

Outsiders Blue: Silicon Valley

Silicon Valley Purple: Think like a rock

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #543) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: APTITUDE

GREEN: EXTERIOR

BLUE: TECH COMPANIES

PURPLE: __STONE

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #543) - the answers

The answers to today's Connections, game #543, are…

YELLOW: APTITUDE FLAIR, GIFT, INSTINCT, NOSE

FLAIR, GIFT, INSTINCT, NOSE GREEN: EXTERIOR FACE, FRONT, OUTSIDE, SURFACE

FACE, FRONT, OUTSIDE, SURFACE BLUE: TECH COMPANIES AMAZON, APPLE, INTUIT, ORACLE

AMAZON, APPLE, INTUIT, ORACLE PURPLE: __STONE BRIM, LIME, RHINE, YELLOW

My rating: Hard

Hard My score: 3 mistakes

Today's lesson from NYT? Don't ignore what's in FRONT of your FACE.

I got BLUE first today, but it cost me a mistake. My first thought whenever I see the word APPLE is the popular purveyor of laptops and phones. However, seeing it alongside LIME, I initially wondered if I should be considering pies — there's also FACE Pie, but where is the pesky fourth word? Intuit doesn't fit with pies but they are the company behind QuickBooks, so maybe this is a tech answer after all — sometimes the obvious answer is the correct one.

It took me three attempts to get GREEN — mainly overthinking that I was looking for words connected to boxes or packaging. From here I used my natural GIFT for random guesswork to land YELLOW and shamefully clicked on the remaining four tiles without knowing what the theme was — despite RHINEstone Cowboy being one of my favorite songs. Not my finest 15 minutes.

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

