NYT Strands today — hints, answers and spangram for Thursday, July 4 (game #123)

Happy 4th of July to anyone who celebrates! Wherever you are in the world you'll probably find this Strands to be an easy one, but read on if you need help.

Want more word-based fun? Then check out my Wordle today, NYT Connections today and Quordle today pages for hints and answers for those games.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Strands today (game #123) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… Nation celebration

NYT Strands today (game #123) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

FIRE

GAIN

CLEAN

DARE

SPEND

PINE

NYT Strands today (game #123) - hint #3 - spangram

What is a hint for today's spangram? • 1776

NYT Strands today (game #123) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? • First: bottom, 2nd column • Last: top, 4th column

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #123) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #123, are…

FIREWORKS

SPARKLER

PICNIC

FLAG

PARADE

SPANGRAM: INDEPENDENCEDAY

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

Happy 4th of July, everyone! I don't celebrate it myself, because I'm in the UK. No, I'm not still sore that we lost the war of independence, it's just not a thing here. That might have made the game a little harder, but frankly the NYT made it very easy for everyone today.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

For one, the spangram is INDEPENDENCE DAY, which takes up a whopping 15 out of the 48 letters on the board. That only left space for five standard answers, and one of them, FIREWORKS, was very easy to find and used another nine.

Secondly, the answers here are not specific to a US celebration – the likes of PARADE and FLAG and SPARKLERs are mainstays of national days everywhere, so picking them off one by one was really not a challenge.

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

Yesterday's NYT Strands answers (Wednesday 3 July, game #122)

CHAIN

SADDLE

BRAKE

FENDER

KICKSTAND

PEDAL

FRAME

SPANGRAM: BICYCLE