NYT Connections today — hints and answers for Thursday, July 4 (game #389)

This is arguably the easiest Connections game of the past week, but 'easy' is a relative thing here. If you need hints, you'll find some down the page.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #389) - today's words

Today's NYT Connections words are…

FIREWORKS

LIBERTY

COOKIES

DINNER

HISTORY

CHEMISTRY

REVOLUTION

TINKER

DATA

BAR

SPARKS

LAP

CYCLE

CACHE

TURN

ATTRACTION

NYT Connections today (game #389) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

Yellow: Lovestruck

Lovestruck Green: Online storage

Online storage Blue: Go around

Go around Purple: Before a thing that rings

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #389) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: ROMANTIC RAPPORT

GREEN: THINGS STORED BY A WEB BROWSER

BLUE: SINGLE ROTATION

PURPLE: WORDS BEFORE “BELL”

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #389) - the answers

The answers to today's Connections, game #389, are…

GREEN: THINGS STORED BY A WEB BROWSER CACHE, COOKIES, DATA, HISTORY

CACHE, COOKIES, DATA, HISTORY BLUE: SINGLE ROTATION CYCLE, LAP, REVOLUTION, TURN

CYCLE, LAP, REVOLUTION, TURN YELLOW: ROMANTIC RAPPORT ATTRACTION, CHEMISTRY, FIREWORKS, SPARKS

ATTRACTION, CHEMISTRY, FIREWORKS, SPARKS PURPLE: WORDS BEFORE “BELL” BAR, DINNER, LIBERTY, TINKER

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

This is the easiest Connections puzzle in several days. Yes, the purple 'words before "Bell"' group might prove challenging, but the other three are all so straightforward that I doubt many people will even need to have solved it.

I started with the green group, 'Things stored by a web browser', with my eye caught instantly by the combination of COOKIES and CACHE. As the editor of a website, it would be rather worrying if I didn't know what they were!

CYCLE, LAP, REVOLUTION and TURN obviously went together. That was the blue group, but it was a lot easier than those usually are. And that left yellow and purple. Inevitably, yellow was the one I found…

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

Yesterday's NYT Connections answers (Wednesday, 3 July, game #388)

YELLOW: DEVELOP, AS IDEAS BRAINSTORM, IDEATE, SPITBALL, WORKSHOP

BRAINSTORM, IDEATE, SPITBALL, WORKSHOP GREEN: TANGIBLE CONCRETE, MATERIAL, REAL, SOLID

CONCRETE, MATERIAL, REAL, SOLID BLUE: KINDS OF CAKE BIRTHDAY, CRUMB, MARBLE, POUND

BIRTHDAY, CRUMB, MARBLE, POUND PURPLE: THINGS YOU CAN THROW, IN METAPHORS CURVEBALL, PARTY, TANTRUM, WRENCH