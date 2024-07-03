Quordle today – hints and answers for Thursday, July 4 (game #892)

Happy 4th of July to those of you who celebrate. Whether you're celebrating your Quordle puzzle performance today will depend on whether you solve it or not – and I've got some hints for you if you need them.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about Quordle today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

Quordle today (game #892) - hint #1 - Vowels

How many different vowels are in Quordle today? • The number of different vowels in Quordle today is 4*.

* Note that by vowel we mean the five standard vowels (A, E, I, O, U), not Y (which is sometimes counted as a vowel too).

Quordle today (game #892) - hint #2 - repeated letters

Do any of today's Quordle answers contain repeated letters? • The number of Quordle answers containing a repeated letter today is 1.

Quordle today (game #892) - hint #3 - uncommon letters

Do the letters Q, Z, X or J appear in Quordle today? • No. None of Q, Z, X or J appear among today's Quordle answers.

Quordle today (game #892) - hint #4 - starting letters (1)

Do any of today's Quordle puzzles start with the same letter? • The number of today's Quordle answers starting with the same letter is 2.

If you just want to know the answers at this stage, simply scroll down. If you're not ready yet then here's one more clue to make things a lot easier:

Quordle today (game #892) - hint #5 - starting letters (2)

What letters do today's Quordle answers start with? • M • B • S • M

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

Quordle today (game #892) - the answers

(Image credit: Merriam-Webster)

The answers to today's Quordle, game #892, are…

MIRTH

BLISS

SWUNG

MAUVE

More uncommon words for Quordle today, which has been making a habit recently of packing the board with terms you don't see all that often. None of the four here are truly obscure, but neither MAUVE nor MIRTH tend to be used that often. BLISS, with its repeated S, is also potentially a difficult one.

I played a little more carefully today and managed to solve them with two guesses remaining, but I think my little experiment with two start words may have run its course – I'm still yet to see a benefit over using three. Maybe one more go…

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

Daily Sequence today (game #892) - the answers

(Image credit: Merriam-Webster)

The answers to today's Quordle Daily Sequence, game #892, are…

HALVE

KINKY

PRISM

AGILE

