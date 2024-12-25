NYT Strands today — my hints, answers and spangram for Wednesday, December 25 (game #297)

Strands is the NYT's latest word game after the likes of Wordle, Spelling Bee and Connections – and it's great fun. It can be difficult, though, so read on for my Strands hints.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Strands today (game #297) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… A visit from Santa

NYT Strands today (game #297) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

HULK

SCAN

LUCK

SKIN

CLUE

GRANT

NYT Strands today (game #297) - hint #3 - spangram

What is a hint for today's spangram? • Hang it up

NYT Strands today (game #297) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? First side: bottom, 4th column Last side: top, 3rd column

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #297) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #297, are…

COAL

SOCKS

PENS

SCARF

TOYS

CANDY

ORANGE

PLUSHIE

SPANGRAM: STOCKING

My rating: Moderate

Moderate My score: Perfect

My mother would always put a piece of COAL – neatly wrapped up of course – in our Christmas STOCKING, a tradition she continued into my adult life.

I always thought that it was intended as a reminder of the real meaning of Christmas amid the ramped-up consumerism, ridiculously raised expectations and over sentimentality. But then she told me the real reason – she thought it was funny.

I also liked my Grandfather’s tradition of re-gifting the present I’d bought him the previous year back to me. The first couple of times I thought it was an error – three Old Spice gift sets in and I knew it was deliberate.

Today’s Strands was surprisingly tricky and it took me ages to work out that the final letters I had left spelled out PLUSHIE.

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

Yesterday's NYT Strands answers (Tuesday, 24 December, game #296)

BROOK

HOLLY

RIVER

CLEMENTINE

LAUREL

WILLOW

SPANGERAM: NATURE NAMES