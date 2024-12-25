NYT Connections today — my hints and answers for Wednesday, December 25 (game #563)

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need clues.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #563) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

QUEEN

STAR

CUPID

STRONG

RUDOLPH

SAGITTARIUS

NANNY

COMET

VIXEN

MOON

ROBIN HOOD

SHANNON

HAWKEYE

FEY

JENNY

PLANET

NYT Connections today (game #563) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Astronomy

Astronomy GREEN: Bow and arrow

Bow and arrow BLUE: Lady beasts

Lady beasts PURPLE: “Live from New York…”

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #563) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: CELESTIAL OBJECTS

GREEN: ARCHERS

BLUE: FEMALE ANIMALS

PURPLE: "S.N.L." CAST MEMBERS

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #563) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #563, are…

YELLOW: CELESTIAL OBJECTS COMET, MOON, PLANET, STAR

COMET, MOON, PLANET, STAR GREEN: ARCHERS CUPID, HAWKEYE, ROBIN HOOD, SAGITTARIUS

CUPID, HAWKEYE, ROBIN HOOD, SAGITTARIUS BLUE: FEMALE ANIMALS JENNY, NANNY, QUEEN, VIXEN

JENNY, NANNY, QUEEN, VIXEN PURPLE: "S.N.L." CAST MEMBERS FEY, RUDOLPH, SHANNON, STRONG

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

The stars aligned for me today as I turned groups of three into four.

I knew that the symbol for SAGITTARIUS was a centaur, but i forgot that he was also holding a bow and arrow – apparently it's meant to symbolize how people born under this star sign are decisive and hit the mark every time.

ROBIN HOOD also gives his name to the archery equivalent of a hole-in-one – when an archer splits an arrow already in the target with another arrow shot from the same spot. A moment as rare as me getting through Connections without a mistake.

Merry Christmas everyone.

Yesterday's NYT Connections answers (Tuesday, 24 December, game #562)

YELLOW: "LIONS AND TIGERS AND BEARS, OH MY!" BEARS, LIONS, OH MY, TIGERS

BEARS, LIONS, OH MY, TIGERS GREEN: BELOVED, AS A FRIEND CLOSE, DEAR, INTIMATE, TIGHT

CLOSE, DEAR, INTIMATE, TIGHT BLUE: WORDS THAT SOUND LIKE PLURAL LETTERS BEES, EASE, JAYS, USE

BEES, EASE, JAYS, USE PURPLE: WHEN TRIPLED, HIT SONG TITLES BILLS, BYE, GIMME, PLEASE