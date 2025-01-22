NYT Strands today — my hints, answers and spangram for Wednesday, January 22 (game #325)

Strands is the NYT's latest word game after the likes of Wordle, Spelling Bee and Connections – and it's great fun. It can be difficult, though, so read on for my Strands hints.

Want more word-based fun? Then check out my NYT Connections today and Quordle today pages for hints and answers for those games, and Marc's Wordle today page for the original viral word game.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Strands today (game #325) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… Pixar this

NYT Strands today (game #325) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

CONE

DRONE

DRAW

MALE

LINE

LATE

NYT Strands today (game #325) - hint #3 - spangram

What is a hint for today's spangram? • Perfectly drawn

NYT Strands today (game #325) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? First side: left, 3rd row Last side: right, 4th row

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #325) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #325, are…

BRAVE

CARS

SOUL

ONWARD

ELEMENTAL

RATATOUILLE

SPANGRAM: ANIMATION

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: 1 hint

Even though I could see that this Pixar-themed puzzle included RATATOUILLE, I still had to leave it until last – and even then struggled to connect the letters in the right order. What a tricky word to spell.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Sadly, Strands didn’t include my favorite Pixar movie – WALL-E – no doubt for punctuation reasons. Same for the magnificent MONSTERS, INC.

Whenever I catch myself taking life too easy, watching soccer in a reclined position with a bag of chips on my lap, I often snap out of my drooling stupor by thinking about WALL-E and the spacecraft full of fitless humans who have forgotten how to fend for themselves. Admittedly, this is most days.

Maybe I should buy a treadmill for my sports TV viewing. It’d make it harder to eat the chips, at least.

How did you do today? Let me know in the comments below.

Yesterday's NYT Strands answers (Tuesday, 21 January, game #324)

CHERRY

BOSS

MAJOR

PHAT

FRESH

RADICAL

TUBULAR

SPANGRAM: DATED SLANG