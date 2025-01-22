NYT Connections today — my hints and answers for Wednesday, January 22 (game #591)

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need clues.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #591) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

BOXER

DITCH

BATTER

LAB

CHIN

JUDGE

PIT

LAWYER

LECTURE

HOLE

WIZARD

DISCUSSION

TRENCH

BOTTOMS

SEMINAR

MONK

NYT Connections today (game #591) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

GREEN: Can you dig it?

Can you dig it? YELLOW: Learning formats

Learning formats BLUE: Get cape, wear cape, work

Get cape, wear cape, work PURPLE: Add the opposite of “down”

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #591) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

GREEN: RESULTS OF SOME DIGGING

YELLOW: TYPES OF ACADEMIC COURSES

BLUE: ONES WEARING ROBES

PURPLE: ___ UP

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #591) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #591, are…

GREEN: RESULTS OF SOME DIGGING DITCH, HOLE, PIT, TRENCH

DITCH, HOLE, PIT, TRENCH YELLOW: TYPES OF ACADEMIC COURSES DISCUSSION, LAB, LECTURE, SEMINAR

DISCUSSION, LAB, LECTURE, SEMINAR BLUE: ONES WEARING ROBES BOXER, JUDGE, MONK, WIZARD

BOXER, JUDGE, MONK, WIZARD PURPLE: ___ UP BATTER, BOTTOMS, CHIN, LAWYER

My rating: Moderate

Moderate My score: 1 mistake

As someone who spends most of their life almost exclusively in denim and fleece, the idea of having to wear a robe to do my job seems utterly bizarre – although it could add a touch of panache to my day spent sitting in front of a laptop pretending to work.

It is really odd when you consider it and who decided the ONES WEARING ROBES had to wear robes anyway? Of the quartet in today’s Connections, a robe makes most sense for a boxer, considering they are wearing so little under them. Plus, they look good with your name on the back – something JUDGE and MONK robe merchants could learn from perhaps?

Only one mistake from me today, as I momentarily thought TYPES OF ACADEMIC COURSES could include JUDGE. What a fool.

How did you do today? Let me know in the comments below.

