NYT Strands today — hints, answers and spangram for Sunday, July 21 (game #140)

Fancy another easy Strands game to end the weekend? You got it. That's been a bit of a theme lately, without any really tough ones for a while. Maybe it will change soon.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Strands today (game #140) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… S-words? (a cutting-edge theme!)

NYT Strands today (game #140) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

CLAY

CHEAT

TEAM

TAME

BASIL

STARE

NYT Strands today (game #140) - hint #3 - spangram

What is a hint for today's spangram? • Sharp thinking?

NYT Strands today (game #140) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? • First: right, 4th row • Last: left, 4th row

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #140) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #140, are…

CLAYMORE

SCIMITAR

CUTLASS

RAPIER

KATANA

MACHETE

SPANGRAM: BLADES

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

On reading the theme clue here I was excited for a complex Strands puzzle that required out-of-the-box thinking. What could 'S-words? (a cutting-edge theme!)' mean? Did all of the answers begin with S… but the S was missing? Were they all words where a synonym for them began with S? Something even more fiendish? But no, they were all just types of swords. Shame.

That became obvious as soon as I found CLAYMORE, off the back of spotting CLAY and then realizing that I could extend it. After that it was a simple case of searching my brain, and the board, for other BLADES (as the spangram would have it), which was not a particularly taxing task.

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

