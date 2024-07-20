NYT Connections today — hints and answers for Sunday, July 21 (game #406)

Here's your Connections puzzle for Sunday from the NYT. It's hard, as always, but not so tricky as some are – and I have hints if you need some below.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #406) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

MAKEUP

LEVEL

TAN

STUMP

LOG

STRUCTURE

SAW

FILE

FABRIC

CLAMP

CANVASS

MOD

ORGANIZE

CAMPAIGN

MAX

COMPOSITION

NYT Connections today (game #406) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

Yellow: Political aid

Political aid Green: Made from

Made from Blue: Woodwork things

Woodwork things Purple: On a calculator?

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #406) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: WAYS TO SUPPORT A CANDIDATE

GREEN: CONSTITUTION

BLUE: CARPENTRY TOOLS

PURPLE: MATH ABBREVIATIONS

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #406) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #406, are…

YELLOW: WAYS TO SUPPORT A CANDIDATE CAMPAIGN, CANVASS, ORGANIZE, STUMP

CAMPAIGN, CANVASS, ORGANIZE, STUMP GREEN: CONSTITUTION COMPOSITION, FABRIC, MAKEUP, STRUCTURE

COMPOSITION, FABRIC, MAKEUP, STRUCTURE BLUE: CARPENTRY TOOLS CLAMP, FILE, LEVEL, SAW

CLAMP, FILE, LEVEL, SAW PURPLE: MATH ABBREVIATIONS LOG, MAX, MOD, TAN

My rating: Moderate

Moderate My score: 2 mistakes

I lost a couple of guesses on the blue 'CARPENTRY' group today, mistakenly thinking that either LOG or TAN might be connected. No, I don't know why; CLAMP, FILE, LEVEL and SAW make much more sense. But that aside, today's Connections wasn't too bad. After making those errors I looked elsewhere for a while and solved the green and yellow groups, neither of which were too tricky, and with the options reduced I was able to complete blue and not need to worry about purple.

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

Yesterday's NYT Connections answers (Saturday, 20 July, game #405)

YELLOW: EFFORTLESS FLUID, GRACEFUL, NATURAL, SMOOTH

FLUID, GRACEFUL, NATURAL, SMOOTH GREEN: EXERTION EFFORT, LABOR, SWEAT, WORK

EFFORT, LABOR, SWEAT, WORK BLUE: ENERGY FOR AN ELECTRONIC DEVICE BATTERY, CHARGE, JUICE, POWER

BATTERY, CHARGE, JUICE, POWER PURPLE: WHAT “POP” MIGHT MEAN BURST, DAD, MAINSTREAM, SODA