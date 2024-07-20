Quordle today – hints and answers for Sunday, July 21 (game #909)

Here's a fairly tricky Quordle to complete on a lazy Sunday. Not spending the day reclining on the couch? I'm sure you can find 10 minutes to play, but you might need some hints to help you out.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about Quordle today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

Quordle today (game #909) - hint #1 - Vowels

How many different vowels are in Quordle today? • The number of different vowels in Quordle today is 3*.

* Note that by vowel we mean the five standard vowels (A, E, I, O, U), not Y (which is sometimes counted as a vowel too).

Quordle today (game #909) - hint #2 - repeated letters

Do any of today's Quordle answers contain repeated letters? • The number of Quordle answers containing a repeated letter today is 1.

Quordle today (game #909) - hint #3 - uncommon letters

Do the letters Q, Z, X or J appear in Quordle today? • Yes. One of Q, Z, X or J appears among today's Quordle answers.

Quordle today (game #909) - hint #4 - starting letters (1)

Do any of today's Quordle puzzles start with the same letter? • The number of today's Quordle answers starting with the same letter is 2.

If you just want to know the answers at this stage, simply scroll down. If you're not ready yet then here's one more clue to make things a lot easier:

Quordle today (game #909) - hint #5 - starting letters (2)

What letters do today's Quordle answers start with? • L • P • J • P

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

Quordle today (game #909) - the answers

(Image credit: Merriam-Webster)

The answers to today's Quordle, game #909, are…

LIVER

PERIL

JEWEL

PROWL

There are potentially some difficult words in today's Quordle, but I got lucky and didn't face any major trouble in beating the game. JEWEL is probably the toughest, because it's the only one that contains a repeated letter, plus it starts with a (very) uncommon letter in J, and also contains a relatively uncommon W. On the plus side, that W was also in PROWL, so solving one may have helped solve the other.

The Daily Sequence words were probably harder still, so good luck with that one!

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

Daily Sequence today (game #909) - the answers

(Image credit: Merriam-Webster)

The answers to today's Quordle Daily Sequence, game #909, are…

LYMPH

GROIN

MOTOR

GAFFE

