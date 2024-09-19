NYT Strands today — hints, answers and spangram for Friday, September 20 (game #201)

Strands is the NYT's latest word game after the likes of Wordle, Spelling Bee and Connections – and it's great fun. It can be difficult, though, so read on for my Strands hints.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Strands today (game #201) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… A way with words

NYT Strands today (game #201) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

DIRTY

STRICT

POSE

POSED

DEAN

DOSE

NYT Strands today (game #201) - hint #3 - spangram

What is a hint for today's spangram? • A bard's domain

NYT Strands today (game #201) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? First: left, 4th row Last: right, 5th row

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #201) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #201, are…

RHYME

VERSE

METER

STANZA

SYNTAX

DICTION

SCANSION

SPANGRAM: POETRY

My rating: Moderate

Moderate My score: 2 hints

I've never been a fan of poetry, though I love words and language. Set it to music and it's a different matter – and I guess the best lyricists are also poets. But ask me to talk about SCANSION and STANZAs and I'm a little lost. All of which is a way of justifying why I needed two hints to complete what for some people will probably be a fairly simple Strands puzzle.

I worked out what the theme was early on, with the clue of 'A way with words' and the fact that I found RHYME by accident combining to set me on the right track. But though I spotted a couple more, I couldn't get them all without needing a helping hand for METER and STANZA. After that I spotted the spangram, and the others were solved pretty much by a combination of guesswork and my modicum of knowledge.

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

Yesterday's NYT Strands answers (Thursday 19 September, game #200)

SPIDER

MILLIPEDE

BEETLE

TERMITE

EARWIG

SPANGRAM: CREEPYCRAWLIES