NYT Connections today — hints and answers for Friday, September 20 (game #467)

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need clues.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #467) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

CAT

PERSON

SOLO

HAWK

CHEWY

FIGURE

INDIVIDUAL

CORNER

CHARACTER

BOBA

IMAGINE

PARTY

SUSPECT

EMPEROR

LITTER

THINK

NYT Connections today (game #467) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

Yellow: Suppose

Suppose Green: A human?

A human? Blue: The Force is with them (in some cases)

The Force is with them (in some cases) Purple: Can go after a feline word

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #467) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: PRESUME

GREEN: SOMEBODY

BLUE: CHARACTERS IN “THE EMPIRE STRIKES BACK," FAMILIARLY

PURPLE: WORDS AFTER “KITTY”

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #467) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #467, are…

YELLOW: PRESUME FIGURE, IMAGINE, SUSPECT, THINK

FIGURE, IMAGINE, SUSPECT, THINK GREEN: SOMEBODY CHARACTER, INDIVIDUAL, PARTY, PERSON

CHARACTER, INDIVIDUAL, PARTY, PERSON BLUE: CHARACTERS IN “THE EMPIRE STRIKES BACK," FAMILIARLY BOBA, CHEWY, EMPEROR, SOLO

BOBA, CHEWY, EMPEROR, SOLO PURPLE: WORDS AFTER “KITTY” CAT, CORNER, HAWK, LITTER

My rating: Moderate

Moderate My score: 2 mistakes

There's a distinctive Star Wars theme to some of the words in today's Connections, which as a child of the 1980s I obviously love. SOLO, CHEWY, BOBA and EMPEROR are all in there, but sadly the NYT couldn't find a way to squeeze in MILLENNIUM FALCON (although HAWK, who is a Star Wars character, is in there). HAWK was not part of the Star Wars group, but the other four were, forming the blue CHARACTERS IN “THE EMPIRE STRIKES BACK," FAMILIARLY connection. The NYT is fond of this kind of grouping, having given us a JURASSIC PARK one recently too.

With that easy blue ticked off I was on the path to another success – that's 14 in a row – but I made life hard for myself by getting tangled up in the yellow PRESUME and green SOMEBODY groups. FIGURE seemed like it could go with CHARACTER, PERSON and INDIVIDUAL, but it didn't, and then I swapped CHARACTER for SUSPECT instead but that was also wrong. Eventually I realized my mistake and put PARTY in the green group, enabling me to solve both that and yellow and not need to worry about purple.

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

Yesterday's NYT Connections answers (Thursday, 19 September, game #466)

YELLOW: PREFIX MEANING “VERY” EXTRA, HYPER, OVER, SUPER

EXTRA, HYPER, OVER, SUPER GREEN: KINDS OF PARTIES BIRTHDAY, COCKTAIL, DINNER, SURPRISE

BIRTHDAY, COCKTAIL, DINNER, SURPRISE BLUE: PBS SHOWS FRONTLINE, MASTERPIECE, NATURE, NOVA

FRONTLINE, MASTERPIECE, NATURE, NOVA PURPLE: PLACES IN FRANCE ANGERS, CHAMPAGNE, NICE, REUNION