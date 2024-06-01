NYT Strands today — hints, answers and spangram for Sunday, June 2 (game #91)

The weekend comes to an end with a Strands puzzle that may cause some trouble for some people. If you're one of them, read on for some helpful hints.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Strands today (game #91) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… Nailed it!

NYT Strands today (game #91) - hint #2 - clue words

What are some good clue words today? Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system. • LORE • COOL • PLANE • ZIPPER • CLEAN • MIST

NYT Strands today (game #91) - hint #3 - spangram

What is a hint for today's spangram? • Finger painting?

NYT Strands today (game #91) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? • First: left, 5th row • Last: right, 1st row

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #91) - the answers

The answers to today's Strands, game #91, are…

TOPPER

COLOR

CLEANSE

BASE

FILE

BUFF

MOISTURIZE

SPANGRAM: MANICURE

My rating: Moderate

Moderate My score: Perfect

In terms of Strands themes that I am singularly unqualified to solve, MANICURES would be high up the list – and inevitably, I found this to be quite a difficult puzzle.

In hindsight, the theme clue of 'Nailed it!' should have given me more of an idea, but I decided instead it was something to do with DIY and it was only after I'd uncovered three answers by accident (TOPPER, COLOR and CLEANSE) that I worked out what was going on. That led me to the spangram, but the others still proved a little tricky, and it took me another 10 minutes to find them all.

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

