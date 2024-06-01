NYT Connections today — hints and answers for Sunday, June 2 (game #357)

Sunday's Connections is perhaps a little easier than Saturday's – though it's all relative, of course. I didn't struggle at least, which makes a nice change. If you do, you'll find some hints below.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #357) - today's words

Today's NYT Connections words are…

MOBILE

FOLLOWERS

SHOVELS

BUFFALO

LIKES

INSULTS

SHARES

SHEEP

APARTMENT

BILLINGS

PUPPETS

OPTIONS

EQUITY

PHOENIX

STOCKS

LEMMINGS

NYT Connections today (game #357) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

Yellow: Do as they're told

Do as they're told Green: Wall Street terminology

Wall Street terminology Blue: Places for urban living

Places for urban living Purple: What a mole does?

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #357) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: CONFORMISTS

GREEN: COMPANY OWNERSHIP OFFERS

BLUE: U.S. CITIES

PURPLE: WHAT “DIGS” MIGHT MEAN

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #357) - the answers

The answers to today's Connections, game #357, are…

YELLOW: CONFORMISTS FOLLOWERS, LEMMINGS, PUPPETS, SHEEP

FOLLOWERS, LEMMINGS, PUPPETS, SHEEP GREEN: COMPANY OWNERSHIP OFFERS EQUITY, OPTIONS, SHARES, STOCKS

EQUITY, OPTIONS, SHARES, STOCKS BLUE: U.S. CITIES BILLINGS, BUFFALO, MOBILE, PHOENIX

BILLINGS, BUFFALO, MOBILE, PHOENIX PURPLE: WHAT “DIGS” MIGHT MEAN APARTMENT, INSULTS, LIKES, SHOVELS

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

A much easier Connections puzzle from the NYT today. I did get a little distracted initially by the presence of LEMMINGS, SHEEP and BUFFALO, and thought maybe it was something about animals – though what the connection between lemmings and buffalo might be I have no idea. Then I thought a little harder and realized that the presence of FOLLOWERS and PUPPETS could be added to LEMMINGS and SHEEP to make CONFORMISTS.

For the second group I nearly went with a social media angle: SHARES and LIKES. But again, rethought it and swapped LIKES for STOCKS, OPTIONS and EQUITY. As is usually the case, the third one was much more difficult. But BUFFALO and PHOENIX are both obvious US cities (even to someone in the UK such as me), and I'd heard of both BILLINGS and MOBILE too, so was able to solve the US CITIES group. No, I didn't know what the answer to the fourth set was – but by then it didn't matter.

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

