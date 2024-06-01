Quordle today – hints and answers for Sunday, June 2 (game #860)

Sunday's Quordle is relatively straightforward, so long as you play it with a good strategy. By all means go in all-guns-blazing, but you're risking your streak if you do! Still, there are hints below if you need them.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about Quordle today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

Quordle today (game #860) - hint #1 - Vowels

How many different vowels are in Quordle today? • The number of different vowels in Quordle today is 3*.

* Note that by vowel we mean the five standard vowels (A, E, I, O, U), not Y (which is sometimes counted as a vowel too).

Quordle today (game #860) - hint #2 - repeated letters

Do any of today's Quordle answers contain repeated letters? • The number of Quordle answers containing a repeated letter today is 0.

Quordle today (game #860) - hint #3 - uncommon letters

Do the letters Q, Z, X or J appear in Quordle today? • No. None of Q, Z, X or J appear among today's Quordle answers.

Quordle today (game #860) - hint #4 - starting letters (1)

Do any of today's Quordle puzzles start with the same letter? • The number of today's Quordle answers starting with the same letter is 2.

If you just want to know the answers at this stage, simply scroll down. If you're not ready yet then here's one more clue to make things a lot easier:

Quordle today (game #860) - hint #5 - starting letters (2)

What letters do today's Quordle answers start with? • W • P • P • A

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

Quordle today (game #860) - the answers

(Image credit: Merriam-Webster)

The answers to today's Quordle, game #860, are…

WHISK

PUSHY

PINKY

AMITY

No repeated letters today, with the only complication coming from a relatively obscure answer in the form of AMITY. On the plus side, PUSHY and PINKY both start and end with the same letters – P---Y – so finding one may have led you to the other, and that may in turn have given you the Y for AMITY.

I solved them all with two guesses remaining, thanks to a decent start from my set opening words. AMITY did indeed give me pause for thought, but by that stage in the game it was the only thing that fit, so I escaped unscathed.

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

Daily Sequence today (game #860) - the answers

(Image credit: Merriam-Webster)

The answers to today's Quordle Daily Sequence, game #860, are…

ALLEY

FROCK

GRAPH

WEIGH

