NYT Strands today — hints, answers and spangram for Thursday, May 16 (game #74)

How's your day going? Mine starts with a round of the NYT's Strands, then Connections, then Quordle and finishes with Wordle. If you're as obsessed with word games as I am, then read on for my hints and commentary on Strands – and by all means also check out my Quordle hints and Wordle today pages too.
SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.
NYT Strands today (game #74) - hint #1 - today's theme
What is the theme of today's NYT Strands?
• Today's NYT Strands theme is… Tasty!
NYT Strands today (game #74) - hint #2 - clue words
What are some good clue words today?
Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.
• LAST
• FLAT
• AMUSE
• TRIP
• STRIP
• RUSE
NYT Strands today (game #74) - hint #3 - spangram
What is a hint for today's spangram?
• Some like it hot
NYT Strands today (game #74) - hint #4 - spangram position
What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches?
• First: left, 8th row
• Second: right, 2nd row
Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.
NYT Strands today (game #74) - the answers
The answers to today's Strands, game #74, are…
- BITTER
- SALTY
- SWEET
- SOUR
- UMAMI
- PIQUANT
- SPICY
- TART
- SPANGRAM: FLAVORS
- My rating: Easy
- My score: Perfect
I hated Tuesday's Strands puzzle (the one about charcuterie), but despite covering a similar food-based topic, this one was much more satisfying – not least because it makes sense! The only trouble with it is that similar to yesterday's (see below) it's arguably too easy.
I found BITTER, SALTY, SWEET and SOUR swiftly, based on the theme clue and on all four being rather simple words. UMAMI was a little harder because I couldn't remember how it was spelled, but once I had the spangram I ticked that one off too. The remaining answers followed quickly afterwards.
How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.
Yesterday's NYT Strands answers (Wednesday 15 May, game #73)
- MOUND
- BASE
- PLATE
- DUGOUT
- INFIELD
- STANDS
- BULLPEN
- SPANGRAM: BALLPARK
What is NYT Strands?
Strands is the NYT's new word game, following Wordle and Connections. It's currently in Beta and can be played on the NYT Games site on desktop or mobile.
I've got a full guide to how to play NYT Strands, complete with tips for solving it, so check that out if you're struggling to beat it each day.
