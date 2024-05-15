NYT Strands today — hints, answers and spangram for Thursday, May 16 (game #74)

How's your day going? Mine starts with a round of the NYT's Strands, then Connections, then Quordle and finishes with Wordle. If you're as obsessed with word games as I am, then read on for my hints and commentary on Strands – and by all means also check out my Quordle hints and Wordle today pages too.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Strands today (game #74) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… Tasty!

NYT Strands today (game #74) - hint #2 - clue words

What are some good clue words today? Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system. • LAST • FLAT • AMUSE • TRIP • STRIP • RUSE

NYT Strands today (game #74) - hint #3 - spangram

What is a hint for today's spangram? • Some like it hot

NYT Strands today (game #74) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? • First: left, 8th row • Second: right, 2nd row

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #74) - the answers

The answers to today's Strands, game #74, are…

BITTER

SALTY

SWEET

SOUR

UMAMI

PIQUANT

SPICY

TART

SPANGRAM: FLAVORS

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

I hated Tuesday's Strands puzzle (the one about charcuterie), but despite covering a similar food-based topic, this one was much more satisfying – not least because it makes sense! The only trouble with it is that similar to yesterday's (see below) it's arguably too easy.

I found BITTER, SALTY, SWEET and SOUR swiftly, based on the theme clue and on all four being rather simple words. UMAMI was a little harder because I couldn't remember how it was spelled, but once I had the spangram I ticked that one off too. The remaining answers followed quickly afterwards.

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

Yesterday's NYT Strands answers (Wednesday 15 May, game #73)

MOUND

BASE

PLATE

DUGOUT

INFIELD

STANDS

BULLPEN

SPANGRAM: BALLPARK