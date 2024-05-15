Quordle today – hints and answers for Thursday, May 16 (game #843)

It's Quordle time once again, and today's puzzle (or rather puzzles, because there are four of them to solve, as always) may well cause you some problems. Don't worry if you get stuck, though – because I have some hints to help you out. Read on if you need them.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about Quordle today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

Quordle today (game #843) - hint #1 - Vowels

How many different vowels are in Quordle today? • The number of different vowels in Quordle today is 4*.

* Note that by vowel we mean the five standard vowels (A, E, I, O, U), not Y (which is sometimes counted as a vowel too).

Quordle today (game #843) - hint #2 - repeated letters

Do any of today's Quordle answers contain repeated letters? • The number of Quordle answers containing a repeated letter today is 1.

Quordle today (game #843) - hint #3 - uncommon letters

Do the letters Q, Z, X or J appear in Quordle today? • No. None of Q, Z, X or J appear among today's Quordle answers.

Quordle today (game #843) - hint #4 - starting letters (1)

Do any of today's Quordle puzzles start with the same letter? • The number of today's Quordle answers starting with the same letter is 2.

If you just want to know the answers at this stage, simply scroll down. If you're not ready yet then here's one more clue to make things a lot easier:

Quordle today (game #843) - hint #5 - starting letters (2)

What letters do today's Quordle answers start with? • C • T • D • D

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

Quordle today (game #843) - the answers

(Image credit: Merriam-Webster)

The answers to today's Quordle, game #843, are…

COVEY

TWEAK

DITTO

DECAY

I got a little lucky with today's Quordle. The word COVEY is not one I was familiar with until long ago, and frankly it may well have caused me significant problems if not for a fortunate coincidence.

I use a random start word in Wordle now (having previously opened with STARE each day), and COVEY was the word that my computer dealt up to me on Tuesday. It wasn't massively helpful in that game, but was fresh in my mind for this Quordle.

TWEAK and DITTO were also relatively tough, making this a moderately hard game overall. The Daily Sequence puzzle, meanwhile, was even harder; who knew that TONGA was a noun? Not me...

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

Daily Sequence today (game #843) - the answers

(Image credit: Merriam-Webster)

The answers to today's Quordle Daily Sequence, game #843, are…

POUCH

JAZZY

TONGA

POSIT

