NYT Strands today — my hints, answers and spangram for Wednesday, January 15 (game #318)

Strands is the NYT's latest word game after the likes of Wordle, Spelling Bee and Connections – and it's great fun. It can be difficult, though, so read on for my Strands hints.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Strands today (game #318) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… Thar she blows!

NYT Strands today (game #318) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

CALM

BLUSH

PLEA

LACK

CLAY

CLUE

NYT Strands today (game #318) - hint #3 - spangram

What is a hint for today's spangram? • Marine mammals

NYT Strands today (game #318) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? First side: left, 5th row Last side: right, 4th row

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #318) - the answers

The answers to today's Strands, game #318, are…

BLUE

RIGHT

GRAY

ORCA

BALEEN

HUMPBACK

SPANGRAM: WHALES

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

“Thar she blows!” sounds like a great thing to holler, but in truth unless you’re a lumberjack or in charge of triggering the dynamite for a demolition company how often in life do you get to shout it?

Maybe that’s why people like shouting it at less than timmmmmber-worthy moments – like during a game of Jenga, or when someone drops a couple of plates in a far-off restaurant kitchen, or when your cousin blows their nose. And why is it she? Can only female denoted things blow? Are trees, chimneys and tall buildings all ladies? Did they have any say in identifying as Mrs Tree? Anyway, I digress. Apologies. Strands wasn’t about that at all – it was about WHALES and their magnificent blowholes.

ORCA was the key to unlocking today’s theme, with BALEEN coming last for me.

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

Yesterday's NYT Strands answers (Tuesday, 14 January, game #317)

PARKA

SCARF

JACKET

GLOVES

MITTENS

BEANIE

SPANGRAM: WINTER CLOTHES