NYT Connections today — my hints and answers for Wednesday, January 15 (game #584)

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need clues.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #584) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

PEANUT

VEHICLE

DIRTY

ROBOT

SHY

BIG

WET

TOAD

MEDIUM

LOW

PERFECT

TOOL

LIGHT

MECHANISM

DRY

SHORT

NYT Connections today (game #584) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: System

System GREEN: More required

More required BLUE: Shaken not stirred

Shaken not stirred PURPLE: Could also include Beast and Bean

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #584) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: MEANS

GREEN: LACKING

BLUE: MARTINI SPECIFICATIONS

PURPLE: FICTIONAL MISTERS

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #584) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #584, are…

YELLOW: MEANS MECHANISM, MEDIUM, TOOL, VEHICLE

MECHANISM, MEDIUM, TOOL, VEHICLE GREEN: LACKING LIGHT, LOW, SHORT, SHY

LIGHT, LOW, SHORT, SHY BLUE: MARTINI SPECIFICATIONS DIRTY, DRY, PERFECT, WET

DIRTY, DRY, PERFECT, WET PURPLE: FICTIONAL MISTERS BIG, PEANUT, ROBOT, TOAD

My rating: Tricky

Tricky My score: 2 mistakes

Today was one of those days where the yellow group went completely over my head and I was able to connect Mr ROBOT with his other pals (purple) and MARTINI SPECIFICATIONS (blue) ahead of what is supposed to be the easiest foursome. In truth, I still don’t get it, but then I am a bit SHY on the knowledge front.

LACKING reminds me of an excellent joke that was recently retold on the brilliant Search Engine podcast – two women are complaining about the lousy food at a resort they’re staying at. “Yes,” agrees one of the women, “and the portions are so small.”

There’s a life lesson there. Less is more, more is less, one of those.

Yesterday's NYT Connections answers (Tuesday, 14 January, game #583)

YELLOW: OPERATING ACTIVE, FUNCTIONAL, RUNNING, WORKING

ACTIVE, FUNCTIONAL, RUNNING, WORKING GREEN: TERM MEETING, PERIOD, SESSION, SITTING

MEETING, PERIOD, SESSION, SITTING BLUE: THINGS IN A CAMERA KIT BODY, FLASH, LENS, STRAP

BODY, FLASH, LENS, STRAP PURPLE: BIRD PLUS LETTER CROWD, GULLY, PUFFING, SWANK