NYT Strands today — hints, answers and spangram for Monday, May 13 (game #71)

Another week of Strands puzzles kicks off with what I'd say is a nice straightforward one. If you find it a little tougher than I did, though, you can always use my helpful hints below.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Strands today (game #71) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… Best in show

NYT Strands today (game #71) - hint #2 - clue words

What are some good clue words today? Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system. • BELL • PRIDE • SLEEP • BOLD • HOLD • SLIDE

NYT Strands today (game #71) - hint #3 - spangram

What is a hint for today's spangram? • Kennel club

NYT Strands today (game #71) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? • First: left, 6th row • Last: right, 6th row

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #71) - the answers

The answers to today's Strands, game #71, are…

HOUND

BOXER

HUSKY

COLLIE

POODLE

BEAGLE

SHEPHERD

SPANGRAM: DOGPILE

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

One of my favorite subjects + some really easy placings = one of the simplest Strands puzzles so far.

I am very much a dog person, so knocking off the likes of HOUND, BOXER, HUSKY and COLLIE – all of which were easily visible – was no trouble at all. The only vaguely difficult part was the spangram, because I've never heard the term 'DOGPILE' before. But I was able to solve that too, simply by uncovering all of the other answers.

My only criticism here: there was no space for LABRADOR, which is the breed I own and objectively the best dog you can get.

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

