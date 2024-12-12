NYT Strands today — my hints, answers and spangram for Thursday, December 12 (game #284)

Strands is the NYT's latest word game after the likes of Wordle, Spelling Bee and Connections – and it's great fun. It can be difficult, though, so read on for my Strands hints.

Want more word-based fun? Then check out my NYT Connections today and Quordle today pages for hints and answers for those games, and Marc's Wordle today page for the original viral word game.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Strands today (game #284) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… Shape and bake

NYT Strands today (game #284) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

STEEL

STEER

REST

BELT

MOAN

DINT

NYT Strands today (game #284) - hint #3 - spangram

What is a hint for today's spangram? • Kitchen template

NYT Strands today (game #284) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? First: left, 5th row Last: right, 5th row

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #284) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #284, are…

BUNNY

BELL

STAR

DIAMOND

HEART

ANGEL

SPANGRAM: COOKIECUTTER

My rating: Moderate

Moderate My score: 2 hints

It's a long, long time since I've baked cookies. Actually, no, I have baked cookies in the past couple of years, but they were just splodges of gooey chocolatey goodness, not perfectly shaped BELLs, STARs, DIAMONDs or HEARTs as you would get if you used a COOKIE CUTTER.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Maybe that's a failing on my part, but they all taste the same, right – so why risk losing some mixture by creating shapes? Then again, I'm not five years old, and my kids are older teens, so pretty shapes are not going to be appreciated in the same way as they would be by a pre-schooler.

My unfamiliarity with the form definitely hurt my Strands game today; I needed a couple of hints to get going, and it was only once I spotted the spangram that things got easier. Maybe I'll bake myself a cookie to cheer myself up.

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

Yesterday's NYT Strands answers (Wednesday, 11 December, game #283)

VISE

DRILL

LATHE

PLANE

CHISEL

JIGSAW

SANDER

SPANGRAM: WOODWORKING