NYT Connections today — my hints and answers for Thursday, December 12 (game #550)

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need clues.

What should you do once you've finished? Why, play some more word games of course. I've also got daily Strands hints and answers and Quordle hints and answers articles if you need help for those too, while Marc's Wordle today page covers the original viral word game.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #550) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

See picture for clues! But if you want a description…

Ice cream

Bed

Saw

Tee-shirt

Music notes

Gear

Rodents of some kind

Triangle

Zipper

Nuts

Hot drink in a cup

Multiple letter Gs

Mouth

Golf tee

Comb

Building with dollar sign

NYT Connections today (game #550) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

Yellow: The A-Team's 'Mr'

The A-Team's 'Mr' Green: They're not all for eating

They're not all for eating Blue: How rude!

How rude! Purple: Watercourse elements

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

NYT Connections today (game #550) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: THINGS THAT SOUND LIKE "T"

GREEN: OBJECTS WITH TEETH

BLUE: MILD OATHS

PURPLE: PARTS OF A RIVER

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #550) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #550, are…

YELLOW: THINGS THAT SOUND LIKE "T" TEA, TEE (GOLF), TEE (SHIRT), TI (MUSICAL NOTE)

TEA, TEE (GOLF), TEE (SHIRT), TI (MUSICAL NOTE) GREEN: OBJECTS WITH TEETH COMB, GEAR, SAW, ZIPPER

COMB, GEAR, SAW, ZIPPER BLUE: MILD OATHS FUDGE, GEEZ, NUTS, RATS

FUDGE, GEEZ, NUTS, RATS PURPLE: PARTS OF A RIVER BANK, BED, DELTA, MOUTH

My rating: Impossible

Impossible My score: Fail

Oh come on, NYT! Seriously? This is just too hard to even remotely count as fun. Will anyone solve this today? Am I just stupid? Pictograms are fine as a concept, and yeah it's a welcome change from the normal Connections routine, shaking things up a bit – but if you're going to do this at least make it a little easier!

Or maybe I just got unlucky, because I was on the right path with a couple of today's groups. It's just that there were so many options that might have worked, I was left scrabbling around in the dark.

For instance, I spotted right away that SAW, ZIPPER, GEAR and COMB were all OBJECTS WITH TEETH, but so is a MOUTH, so I included that twice and lost a couple of guesses there. Ditto MILD OATHS; I had GEEZ (Gs), RATS and NUTS, but thought the fourth was D'OH as in Homer Simpson, based on the picture of a musical score with the word DO written on it. Trouble was, the arrow was pointing to a different note, and I don't read music so never realized that was actually a TI and instead went with a different group; the real final answer was FUDGE.

So actually yeah, let's talk about some of these pictures, because how was anyone supposed to know that bit near the top of the ice cream was FUDGE? It could be anything! It could be chocolate or strawberry sauce, it's not like this is a high-resolution photo. And as for DELTA… I mean that's a triangle.

I'm never playing this game again (until tomorrow).

Yesterday's NYT Connections answers (Wednesday, 11 December, game #549)

YELLOW: UTOPIA PARADISE, SEVENTH HEAVEN, SHANGRI-LA, XANADU

PARADISE, SEVENTH HEAVEN, SHANGRI-LA, XANADU GREEN: THINGS YOU SHAKE HAIRSPRAY, MAGIC 8 BALL, SALAD DRESSING, SNOWGLOBE

HAIRSPRAY, MAGIC 8 BALL, SALAD DRESSING, SNOWGLOBE BLUE: PROPER NOUN PORTMANTEAUX JAZZERCISE, PARALYMPICS, POKÉMON, WIKIPEDIA

PORTMANTEAUX JAZZERCISE, PARALYMPICS, POKÉMON, WIKIPEDIA PURPLE: ENDING IN SYNONYMS FOR "FRIEND" KETCHUM, PAYPAL, PRIMATE, ROSEBUD