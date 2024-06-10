NYT Strands today — hints, answers and spangram for Tuesday, June 11 (game #100)

Happy 100th puzzle, Strands! Will it still be going in another 100? Will it make it out of beta? We'll have to wait and see – but in the meantime, there's today's edition to play.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Strands today (game #100) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… Hold up...

NYT Strands today (game #100) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

TABOO

SHOT

STOP

ROSE

POSE

POST

NYT Strands today (game #100) - hint #3 - spangram

What is a hint for today's spangram? • Please stand up

NYT Strands today (game #100) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? • First: left, 7th row • Last: right, 2nd row

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #100) - the answers

The answers to today's Strands, game #100, are…

LIFT

ELEVATE

EXALT

SUPPORT

HOIST

BOOST

LEVITATE

SPANGRAM: ALLRISE

My rating: Moderate

Moderate My score: Perfect

This is a slightly more standard Strands puzzle than some, in that rather than being grouped words as such it's mostly synonyms. That said, the spangram, ALLRISE, doesn't really fit that pattern. Or maybe I'm being unfair – I suppose all of the answers do mean RISE, so in that sense it works.

Either way, I found this to be a little harder than some Strands puzzles. Thinking of synonyms should be second nature to me, but it's easier in theory than practice, and even once I thought of one I couldn't necessarily uncover it; it took me ages to place ELEVATE, for instance. Still, I got there in the end.

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

