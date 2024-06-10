NYT Connections today — hints and answers for Tuesday, June 11 (game #366)

Happy birthday, Connections! It's game 366 today, and given that it's a leap year that means it's the 12-month anniversary of Connections starting. And the NYT has celebrated by giving us a really difficult one; you definitely might want some hints to help you out.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #366) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

HI

BYE

TRI

BI

TRAP

AB

POP

OFF

DUB

MED

BUY

QUAD

LO

EMO

PEC

BY

NYT Connections today (game #366) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

Yellow: Sounds familiar

Sounds familiar Green: Total flex

Total flex Blue: What you listening to?

What you listening to? Purple: Dial it up

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #366) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: HOMOPHONES

GREEN: MUSCLES, INFORMALLY

BLUE: MUSIC GENRES

PURPLE: SETTINGS ON AN APPLIANCE KNOB

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #366) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #366, are…

YELLOW: HOMOPHONES BI, BUY, BY, BYE

BI, BUY, BY, BYE GREEN: MUSCLES, INFORMALLY AB, PEC, QUAD, TRI

AB, PEC, QUAD, TRI BLUE: MUSIC GENRES DUB, EMO, POP, TRAP

DUB, EMO, POP, TRAP PURPLE: SETTINGS ON AN APPLIANCE KNOB HI, LO, MED, OFF

My rating: Hard

Hard My score: Two mistakes

Well this was a tough one! In fact, it's arguably the most difficult Connections puzzle I've played in weeks. I solved it in the end, with two mistakes, but it took me about an hour to find all of the answers, split over several shorter sessions which mostly consisted of me staring at the board in bemusement.

The problem is obvious immediately. Five of the words have only two letters, nine have three and two have four. And almost all of them could be prefixes. If you're anything like me, you will have got hung up on that for ages, thinking of various words that could follow the various answers. Could BI and TRI go with CYCLE? And what would the other two be? Are some of them parts of words – for instance LO and EMO could be followed by TION to make LOTION and EMOTION. But again, there are only two of them.

It was only when I looked for a different kind of connection that I made progress. BI, BUY, BY and BYE obviously all sound exactly the same. Obviously! How did I miss that? And then I realized that DUB, POP, EMO and TRAP are all music styles and solved blue next. I was getting there. And then I stalled again.

With only two sets to find, I could see that muscles was a probable group – but I only knew three: QUAD, PEC and AB. I tried MED, then HI, failed twice, then went with TRI and got it. That gave me purple too and I solved this difficult Connections puzzle with two errors.

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

