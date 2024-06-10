Quordle today – hints and answers for Tuesday, June 11 (game #869)

Today's Quordle is potentially more difficult than some – so you may want some help in solving it. Fortunately, help is exactly what I can give you, via my hints below.

Enjoy playing word games? You can also check out my Wordle today, NYT Connections today and NYT Strands today pages for hints and answers for those puzzles. Need them for Quordle? Simply scroll down…

SPOILER WARNING: Information about Quordle today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

Quordle today (game #869) - hint #1 - Vowels

How many different vowels are in Quordle today? • The number of different vowels in Quordle today is 4*.

* Note that by vowel we mean the five standard vowels (A, E, I, O, U), not Y (which is sometimes counted as a vowel too).

Quordle today (game #869) - hint #2 - repeated letters

Do any of today's Quordle answers contain repeated letters? • The number of Quordle answers containing a repeated letter today is 2.

Quordle today (game #869) - hint #3 - uncommon letters

Do the letters Q, Z, X or J appear in Quordle today? • No. None of Q, Z, X or J appear among today's Quordle answers.

Quordle today (game #869) - hint #4 - starting letters (1)

Do any of today's Quordle puzzles start with the same letter? • The number of today's Quordle answers starting with the same letter is 0.

If you just want to know the answers at this stage, simply scroll down. If you're not ready yet then here's one more clue to make things a lot easier:

Quordle today (game #869) - hint #5 - starting letters (2)

What letters do today's Quordle answers start with? • C • G • L • T

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

Quordle today (game #869) - the answers

(Image credit: Merriam-Webster)

The answers to today's Quordle, game #869, are…

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

CLANK

GONER

LIEGE

TIARA

There are a few uncommon words in Quordle today. LIEGE is not a term you see very often, and it's also a tricky one to solve thanks to those two Es. TIARA, meanwhile, is another one you don't see that often; well, unless you're a royal, I guess. And again, it has a repeated vowel, in this case two As.

GONER doesn't have any repeated letters, but is a rather more casual word than most in Quordle, so again may have been difficult. Ironically, though, the one word I lost a guess on was CLANK, playing CLANG first. Typical.

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

Daily Sequence today (game #869) - the answers

(Image credit: Merriam-Webster)

The answers to today's Quordle Daily Sequence, game #869, are…

STEAK

PLANT

MAIZE

BOULE

Quordle answers: The past 20