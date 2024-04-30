NYT Strands today — hints, answers and spangram for Wednesday, May 1 (game #59)
New month, same old (relatively new) NYT Strands. That means a 6x8 grid of letters, hidden within which are a number of answers grouped around a theme. It's brought to you by the people behind Wordle and Connections, and it's rather difficult. Read on for some hints.
SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.
NYT Strands today (game #59) - hint #1 - today's theme
What is the theme of today's NYT Strands?
• Today's NYT Strands theme is… A token of our appreciation
NYT Strands today (game #59) - hint #2 - clue words
What are some good clue words today?
Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.
• BIRTH
• MOPE
• ARROW
• SHINE
• WIRE
• LOWER
NYT Strands today (game #59) - hint #3 - spangram
What is a hint for today's spangram?
• Pass go
NYT Strands today (game #59) - hint #4 - spangram position
Where does today's spangram start and end?
• Start: top, 4th column
• End: bottom, 6th column
Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.
NYT Strands today (game #59) - the answers
The answers to today's Strands, game #59, are…
- THIMBLE
- IRON
- SHIP
- WHEELBARROW
- RACECAR
- PENGUIN
- SPANGRAM: MONOPOLY
- My rating: Easy
- My score: Perfect
I loved MONOPOLY as a kid, although my sisters probably didn't love the zeal with which I would routinely bankrupt them. Anyway, this was a fun Strands puzzle, albeit not too taxing.
Four-letter words are the easiest to find in Strands, so it always helps when there are a couple of them among the answers. The two hidden within today's puzzle – IRON and SHIP – were enough for me to confirm what the theme here was, when added to the hint of 'A token of our appreciation'.
The only issue was that I have no idea what the tokens in MONOPOLY are these days. When did a PENGUIN get added? But finding the spangram was very easy once I knew what I was looking for, and that pointed the way to the likes of THIMBLE and RACECAR once the board had some structure.
How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.
Yesterday's NYT Strands answers (Tuesday 30 April, game #58)
- MAYO
- TZATZIKI
- KETCHUP
- SRIRACHA
- AIOLI
- MUSTARD
- SPANGRAM: CONDIMENT
What is NYT Strands?
Strands is the NYT's new word game, following Wordle and Connections. It's currently in Beta and can be played on the NYT Games site on desktop or mobile.
I've got a full guide to how to play NYT Strands, complete with tips for solving it, so check that out if you're struggling to beat it each day.
