NYT Strands today — hints, answers and spangram for Wednesday, May 1 (game #59)

New month, same old (relatively new) NYT Strands. That means a 6x8 grid of letters, hidden within which are a number of answers grouped around a theme. It's brought to you by the people behind Wordle and Connections, and it's rather difficult. Read on for some hints.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Strands today (game #59) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… A token of our appreciation

NYT Strands today (game #59) - hint #2 - clue words

What are some good clue words today? Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system. • BIRTH • MOPE • ARROW • SHINE • WIRE • LOWER

NYT Strands today (game #59) - hint #3 - spangram

What is a hint for today's spangram? • Pass go

NYT Strands today (game #59) - hint #4 - spangram position

Where does today's spangram start and end? • Start: top, 4th column • End: bottom, 6th column

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #59) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #59, are…

THIMBLE

IRON

SHIP

WHEELBARROW

RACECAR

PENGUIN

SPANGRAM: MONOPOLY

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

I loved MONOPOLY as a kid, although my sisters probably didn't love the zeal with which I would routinely bankrupt them. Anyway, this was a fun Strands puzzle, albeit not too taxing.

Four-letter words are the easiest to find in Strands, so it always helps when there are a couple of them among the answers. The two hidden within today's puzzle – IRON and SHIP – were enough for me to confirm what the theme here was, when added to the hint of 'A token of our appreciation'.

The only issue was that I have no idea what the tokens in MONOPOLY are these days. When did a PENGUIN get added? But finding the spangram was very easy once I knew what I was looking for, and that pointed the way to the likes of THIMBLE and RACECAR once the board had some structure.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Get the hottest deals available in your inbox plus news, reviews, opinion, analysis and more from the TechRadar team. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

Yesterday's NYT Strands answers (Tuesday 30 April, game #58)

MAYO

TZATZIKI

KETCHUP

SRIRACHA

AIOLI

MUSTARD

SPANGRAM: CONDIMENT