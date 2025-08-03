Many TikToks claim that the UK Department of Transport is banning GPS apps in 2026

TikTok creators reported that those who continue using GPS apps would face a £200 fine and a six-point licence penalty

A spokesperson for the Department of Transport dispelled the rumors, but certain rules still need to be followed

Another week, another interesting TikTok trend – and this time, it's not dances or pranks. Some creators have been spreading the rumor that the UK Department of Transport is planning to ban GPS smartphone apps, starting in 2026.

Once instated, the ban was said to make it completely impossible for motorists to use their phones for GPS navigation while driving. This included hands-off usage, with the phone mounted on the dashboard and controlled entirely by voice.

Fortunately, The Department of Transport has since denied this, clearly stating that the rules aren't about to change, while updating us on the latest guidance. Here's everything you need to know.

The claim: The UK government is banning smartphone GPS apps in 2026

A viral TikTok trend led thousands to believe that the UK is planning to ban smartphone GPS apps in 2026, including Google Maps, Apple Maps, and Waze.

One of the TikToks posted by Quick News UK says that using these apps on your phone will result in a fine, starting on April 7, 2026. According to the video, this new regulation was backed by the Home Office and is an attempt at reducing roadside accidents related to phone-based navigation.

Even hands-free navigation, like dashboard-mounted phones or voice controls, was said to be banned. It doesn't matter if you put your phone in a cradle or rely on voice directions; any type of GPS usage was said to result in a £200 fine, plus six points on your licence. The only legal alternative that would provide directions would be using a factory-installed sat nav system.

The video goes on to say: "The government argues that phones, even used hands-free for navigation, remain a major source of driver distraction."

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Although the original video making that claim has since been taken down, dozens of videos remain on the platform. Comment sections are filled with users saying that they simply cannot afford to get a car with built-in satellite navigation.

Conspiracy theories were quick to crop up, too. One user suggested that the change was because Waze helps alerts drivers of nearby speed cameras.

The reality: 'There has been no change of rules'

While countless TikTok users fell for this, it's definitely a myth. The UK Department of Transport has confirmed that it won't ban you from using smartphone GPS apps.

MoneySuperMarket reached out to the Department of Transport for comment, and a spokesperson said: "While it is illegal to hold or use a phone whilst driving, you can use devices with hands-free access, as long as you do not hold them at any time. There has been no change of rules around this, as suggested by this online video."

Like many other viral TikTok videos, this one was therefore proven to be spreading misinformation. However, there are still certain rules and regulations in place that you have to follow, and those aren't going anywhere.

(Image credit: Shutterstock / Hollandse Hoogte)

Since March 2022, it's been illegal to hold or touch your phone (or any other mobile device) while driving in the UK. This rule still applies if you're stuck in traffic or waiting for the lights to turn green.

However, you can still use your phone – GPS apps very much included – in a hands-free manner, with your device mounted without obstructing your vision. Voice commands are legal, and using GPS is allowed as long as you don't touch the phone while driving.

(Image credit: Google)

Long story short, the UK isn't banning GPS apps at all, and nothing appears to be changing right now. It's hard to say where this story originated from (other than TikTok, that is), but there seems to be nothing more to it. Fortunately, you can still rely on the bestGPS apps to tell you where to make your next turn.