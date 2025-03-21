On a tight budget for a high-quality webcam? Look no further than the Insta Link 360 webcam series - now discounted in Amazon's spring sale

Amazon's spring sale is here and that means there are a ton of deals available for webcams - and many among them hit the affordability sweet spot, but there's one lineup of high-quality webcams that stands out in particular.

The AI-powered Insta360 Link webcam series is now on sale on Amazon, with a range of discounts for each option: the Insta360 Link 2 is now available for $179.99 (previously $199.99), while its slightly more affordable variant the Insta360 Link 2C is now available for just $129.99 (previously $149.99). The original Insta360 Link webcam has a 15% discount, now available for $152.99 (previously $179).

All of these webcams provide an ideal 4K resolution keeping work-from-home meetings or content streaming crystal clear. However, if AI tracking is a necessity there are only two of these three that you might want to opt for, as the Link 2C lacks the tracking gimbal mount seen on the Link and Link 2. As someone who wants to dive into streaming eventually, I'm personally intending to take advantage of these deals.

Not in the US? Scroll down to see the best Insta Link 360 webcam series deals in your region!

Today's best Insta360 Link 2 deal in the US

Insta360 Link 2: was $199.99 now $179.99 at Amazon The Insta360 Link 2 provides improved AI tracking in motion, AI-noise canceling mic, and greater gesture control: a step up above the original Insta360 Link webcam. Its current discount makes it a little more affordable while providing fantastic features for content creation and streaming.

Today's best Insta360 Link deal in the US

Insta360 Link: was $179 now $152.99 at Amazon The Insta360 Link is the original option of the three, opening the gateway to crystal clear 4K resolution, AI tracking in motion, AI-noise canceling mic, and gesture controls: not too far off in quality compared to its successor. With this, you can enjoy better work meetings and delve into streaming while gaming and more.

Today's best Insta360 Link 2C deal in the US

Insta360 Link 2C: was $149.99 now $129.99 at Amazon While the Insta360 Link 2C doesn't quite match its counterparts, lacking in enhanced AI face tracking capabilities, it utilizes its autofocus feature to keep yourself in the frame, while providing the same fantastic image quality. This one is currently the best bet for those on a tighter budget.

To put it simply, the only two I would recommend are either the original Insta360 Link or the Insta360 Link 2C - the former still provides great crystal clear image quality and still utilizes a swivel motion for AI face tracking. Its Link 2 successor may be a step up in that region with smoother tracking, but you're still getting a fantastic deal on the two more affordable cams.

With the Link 2C, you might miss out on the swivel - meaning once you're no longer in the frame, tracking stops - but auto-focus tracking is still possible. Most importantly, this is an absolute steal at $129.99 and likely the best option among the three in terms of affordability.

Unless you're adamant about getting all the bells and whistles with the higher-tier webcams, I wouldn't hesitate to buy the Link 2C - and honestly, as I'm looking to make my first 4K webcam purchase, I might do just that...