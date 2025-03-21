On a tight budget for a high-quality webcam? Look no further than the Insta Link 360 webcam series - now discounted in Amazon's spring sale

Deals
By published

This one's a no-brainer

Image of Link 360 2C webcam
(Image credit: Future)

Amazon's spring sale is here and that means there are a ton of deals available for webcams - and many among them hit the affordability sweet spot, but there's one lineup of high-quality webcams that stands out in particular.

The AI-powered Insta360 Link webcam series is now on sale on Amazon, with a range of discounts for each option: the Insta360 Link 2 is now available for $179.99 (previously $199.99), while its slightly more affordable variant the Insta360 Link 2C is now available for just $129.99 (previously $149.99). The original Insta360 Link webcam has a 15% discount, now available for $152.99 (previously $179).

All of these webcams provide an ideal 4K resolution keeping work-from-home meetings or content streaming crystal clear. However, if AI tracking is a necessity there are only two of these three that you might want to opt for, as the Link 2C lacks the tracking gimbal mount seen on the Link and Link 2. As someone who wants to dive into streaming eventually, I'm personally intending to take advantage of these deals.

Not in the US? Scroll down to see the best Insta Link 360 webcam series deals in your region!

Insta360 Link 2
Insta360 Link 2: was $199.99 now $179.99 at Amazon

The Insta360 Link 2 provides improved AI tracking in motion, AI-noise canceling mic, and greater gesture control: a step up above the original Insta360 Link webcam. Its current discount makes it a little more affordable while providing fantastic features for content creation and streaming.

View Deal
Insta360 Link
Insta360 Link: was $179 now $152.99 at Amazon

The Insta360 Link is the original option of the three, opening the gateway to crystal clear 4K resolution, AI tracking in motion, AI-noise canceling mic, and gesture controls: not too far off in quality compared to its successor. With this, you can enjoy better work meetings and delve into streaming while gaming and more.

View Deal
Insta360 Link 2C
Insta360 Link 2C: was $149.99 now $129.99 at Amazon

While the Insta360 Link 2C doesn't quite match its counterparts, lacking in enhanced AI face tracking capabilities, it utilizes its autofocus feature to keep yourself in the frame, while providing the same fantastic image quality. This one is currently the best bet for those on a tighter budget.

View Deal

To put it simply, the only two I would recommend are either the original Insta360 Link or the Insta360 Link 2C - the former still provides great crystal clear image quality and still utilizes a swivel motion for AI face tracking. Its Link 2 successor may be a step up in that region with smoother tracking, but you're still getting a fantastic deal on the two more affordable cams.

With the Link 2C, you might miss out on the swivel - meaning once you're no longer in the frame, tracking stops - but auto-focus tracking is still possible. Most importantly, this is an absolute steal at $129.99 and likely the best option among the three in terms of affordability.

Unless you're adamant about getting all the bells and whistles with the higher-tier webcams, I wouldn't hesitate to buy the Link 2C - and honestly, as I'm looking to make my first 4K webcam purchase, I might do just that...

See more Computing Deals
TOPICS
Isaiah Williams
Isaiah Williams
Staff Writer, Computing

Isaiah is a Staff Writer for the Computing channel at TechRadar. He's spent over two years writing about all things tech, specifically games on PC, consoles, and handhelds. He started off at GameRant in 2022 after graduating from Birmingham City University in the same year, before writing at PC Guide which included work on deals articles, reviews, and news on PC products such as GPUs, CPUs, monitors, and more. He spends most of his time finding out about the exciting new features of upcoming GPUs, and is passionate about new game releases on PC, hoping that the ports aren't a complete mess.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
The Razer Kiyo Pro, one of the best webcams, on a yellow background.
The best webcams in 2025: top video cameras for PCs
A Logitech C920S HD, our pick for best cheap webcam, against a techradar two tone background
The best cheap webcam in 2025: top picks for budget-minded users
best Logitech webcams
The best Logitech webcams 2025: top webcams from Logitech
A Dell webcam, one of the best business webcam picks, against a techradar background
The best business webcam of 2025: stream and conference with our top picks
Camera deals
The best cheap camera sales and deals
DJI Osmo Action 4
The impressive DJI Osmo Action 4 drops to a record-low price at Amazon
Latest in Webcams
Image of Link 360 2C webcam
On a tight budget for a high-quality webcam? Look no further than the Insta Link 360 webcam series - now discounted in Amazon's spring sale
A deal image featuring some webcams currently on sale at Amazon
I've picked the best Black Friday webcam deals that'll help turn you into a streaming star
Image of Insta360 Link deal
Content creation just got cheaper - the Insta360 Link 4K webcam is now a huge 40% off for Black Friday
Logitech C920x HD Pro Webcam on purple background with price cut sign
Need a cheap webcam for online classes? Look no further, our number one favorite webcam is on sale right now
HP 960 4K Streaming Webcam Listing Image
HP 960 4K Streaming Webcam: premium results for a premium price
HP 325 FHD webcam
HP 325 FHD webcam: A budget-friendly choice with solid image quality
Latest in Deals
Image of Link 360 2C webcam
On a tight budget for a high-quality webcam? Look no further than the Insta Link 360 webcam series - now discounted in Amazon's spring sale
Samsung S90C 2024 TV deal image
This Samsung five-star OLED TV just crashed to its lowest price ever - get it before it's gone forever
Google Pixel Tablet in hazel on green background with don&#039;t miss sign
The Google Pixel Tablet just dropped back to its lowest-ever Black Friday price
HP Victus 16 on purple background with big savings text overlay
I've said it before and I'll say it again - this $899 RTX 4070 gaming laptop is a steal
Two Ring video doorbells on blue background with white text reading &#039;TechRadar Price Cut&#039;
Ring doorbells and cameras crash to record-low prices in Amazon sale
Amazon Fire TV Stick
Amazon's Fire TV Stick 4K is back down to 40% off – give your older 4K TV a cheap smart upgrade
More about webcams
A deal image featuring some webcams currently on sale at Amazon

I've picked the best Black Friday webcam deals that'll help turn you into a streaming star
Image of Insta360 Link deal

Content creation just got cheaper - the Insta360 Link 4K webcam is now a huge 40% off for Black Friday
Thomas Tuchel, Head Coach of England, reacts during a training session at St George&#039;s Park on March 17, 2025 in Burton upon Trent, England.

England vs Albania live stream: How to watch 2026 World Cup qualifier online and from anywhere
See more latest
Most Popular
Samsung S90C 2024 TV deal image
This Samsung five-star OLED TV just crashed to its lowest price ever - get it before it's gone forever
Google Pixel Tablet in hazel on green background with don&#039;t miss sign
The Google Pixel Tablet just dropped back to its lowest-ever Black Friday price
Amazon deals
Amazon's latest sale feels like Prime Day - shop best-selling devices starting at $9.99
Meta Quest 3 in white with Batman: Arkham Shadow bundle on red background with don&#039;t miss text
Get a $50 gift card with this Meta Quest 3 + Batman Arkham Shadow bundle at Best Buy
Two Ring video doorbells on blue background with white text reading &#039;TechRadar Price Cut&#039;
Ring doorbells and cameras crash to record-low prices in Amazon sale
HP Victus 16 on purple background with big savings text overlay
I've said it before and I'll say it again - this $899 RTX 4070 gaming laptop is a steal
MacBook Air M4 on an orange background
The all-new MacBook Air has already got a very early price cut at Amazon
Amazon Fire TV Stick
Amazon's Fire TV Stick 4K is back down to 40% off – give your older 4K TV a cheap smart upgrade
Google Pixel 9 Pro XL on peach background with don&#039;t miss text overlay
Why wait for the Pixel 9a? Here's a Pixel 9 Pro XL deal that can save you up to $600 at Best Buy
Amazon cheap tech gadgets under $50
Amazon's latest sale is filled with cheap tech gadgets: here are 16 deals I'd buy under $50