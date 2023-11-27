This is your best chance to finally buy an Oculus Quest 2 VR headset

Black Friday has been and gone but the best Oculus Quest 2 deals of the year are still available, only now they’re part of 2023’s Cyber Monday deals. If you’re looking to pick up a VR headset for yourself or as a gift for someone, this is your last chance to score a massive saving on Meta’s best budget gadget.

In the US the best Quest 2 discount is at Amazon – you can now get Meta's Oculus Quest 2 plus $50 Amazon credit for $249 with code META50. This saves you $100 off the total cost of these items. Meanwhile, in the UK your best option is at Very. You'll get £50 off and £50 cashback with code VKEXL. Once your payment of £249.99 has gone through you should get a refund of £50 (provided you used the code), making the headset effectively £100 off, which is an excellent saving.

We’ve already seen some amazing Oculus Quest 2 deals sell out this Black Friday season, so if you’re reading this I recommend acting fast. There are some other solid discounts out there, but nothing beats these two offers in the US or UK.

The best Cyber Monday Oculus Quest 2 deals

Oculus Quest 2 + Amazon credit: was $349.99 now $249.00 at Amazon

Use code META50 - Buy Meta's Oculus Quest 2 at Amazon right now and you can get $50 Amazon credit for free with code META50 at checkout. This great has sold out once already this Black Friday season, so act fast.

Meta Quest 2 (128GB): was £299 now £199 at Very

Use code VKEXL - Very's Black Friday deal on Meta's Oculus Quest 2 might be better than Amazon's in the UK. Using code VKEXL at checkout will get you £50 back on your order, effectively making Meta's VR headset £199. You will still pay £249 at first, but you should then get your £50 cashback after your purchase, as long as you use the code.

The Oculus Quest 2 is a solid VR gadget but honestly, I think you should get a Meta Quest 3 for Black Friday and Cyber Monday instead.

There are reasons to get an Oculus Quest 2. If your budget is tight, you’re not sure you’ll use VR much, or if it’s a gift for someone who’s rough with their toys. But I believe that the majority of people should opt for the Meta Quest 3.

Yes, the Quest 3 is roughly twice as expensive, and it’s not discounted at all for Cyber Monday, but it’s just so good – that’s why it got five stars in our Meta Quest 3 review. The graphics are a lot better, the comfort is slightly improved, and the Quest 3’s mixed-reality features are delightful.

Plus if you do buy one soon, you’ll get a free copy of Asgard’s Wrath 2, which is set to launch in December.

Meta Quest 3: $499 & get a free game at Amazon

The Meta Quest 3 isn’t discounted for Cyber Monday as it's so new, but you can get a free digital copy of Asgard's Wrath 2 when it launches later this year. If you’d rather not shop at Amazon the same offer is available from Walmart, Best Buy, and Target as well as others.

Meta Quest 3: £479.99 & get a free game at Amazon

The Meta Quest 3 only just launched so it was extremely unlikely it would see a discount for Cyber Monday. There is still a deal on though; if you order the headset before January 27, 2024, and activate it before February 9, 2024, you’ll get Asgard’s Wrath 2 for free when the game releases.

If you’d rather shop elsewhere the same deal is available at Very, Currys, and Game among others.

