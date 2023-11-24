I review VR headsets for a living and trust me, get a Meta Quest 3 this Black Friday

This year’s Black Friday deals include some truly amazing Oculus Quest 2 discounts that offer major savings on the already budget-friendly VR headset but trust me – you want to get a Meta Quest 3 this Black Friday.

Yes, in the US Amazon is selling Meta’s Quest 2 for $249 and giving you $50 Amazon credit for free (saving you $100), and in the UK Very has the Quest 2 for £249 and is giving you £50 cashback with code VKEXL (a £100 total saving). But if you have the funds to spare, please get a Meta Quest 3.

It is about twice as expensive but in my opinion, it’s worth the extra cost if you plan to use your VR headset plenty – that’s why it got five stars in our Meta Quest 3 review.

Today's best Meta Quest 3 deals

Meta Quest 3: $499 & get a free game at Amazon

The Meta Quest 3 isn’t currently discounted, and likely won't be for Black Friday as it's so new, but you can get a free digital copy of Asgard's Wrath 2 when it launches later this year.

If you’d rather not shop at Amazon the same offer is available from Walmart, Best Buy, and Target as well as others.

Meta Quest 3: £479.99 & get a free game at Amazon

The Meta Quest 3 only just launched so it was extremely unlikely it would see much of a discount for Black Friday. There is still a deal on though; if you order the headset before January 27, 2024, and activate it before February 9, 2024, you’ll get Asgard’s Wrath 2 for free when the game releases.

If you’d rather shop elsewhere the same deal is available at Very, Currys, and Game among others.

There are reasons to get an Oculus Quest 2 instead. If your budget is tight, then the cheaper headset is the one to go for – even over three years after its launch the Quest 2 offers some excellent bang for your buck. I’d also recommend it if you’re not sure you’ll actually use VR all that much or if it’s a gift for someone who’s a little rough with their toys. If it starts gathering dust or gets broken, it’ll sting a lot less than if it was the more expensive Meta Quest 3.

But if you are planning to use the headset a lot, have the budget, and want a superior VR experience (that doesn’t require a PC), then the Meta Quest 3 is the VR headset you need. The graphics are a massive improvement over what the Oculus Quest 2 is capable of, the comfort is slightly improved, and the Quest 3’s mixed-reality features are finally worth using.

If you've been convinced to buy a Meta Quest 3, I'd recommend just getting the 128GB version. You might have to do some digital library management (deleting and redownloading games as necessary) if you decide to pick up lots of games, but for most people, 128GB should be more than enough given the file size of VR software.

If you decide to pick one up, check out this guide to the Meta Quest 3 games and apps you should download first. There’s some great software for the system but these are my personal favorites.

