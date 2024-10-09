My favorite Meta Quest 3 deal isn't at Amazon this Prime Day, but if you act fast you can still find it elsewhere
The Meta Quest 3 (128GB) hasn't sold out everywhere yet
This Amazon Prime Day sale has made the online store one of the best places to grab a deal on a wide variety of products, but one thing it might not be the best site for is a Meta Quest 3 deal.
That’s because the best Meta Quest 3 model – the now discontinued Meta Quest 3 128GB – is no longer available to buy from Amazon in the US or UK unless you go for a preowned or refurbished option. Instead you can find the Meta Quest 3 (128GB) for $429.99 at GameStop (was $499.99) in the US, while in the UK you can find the Meta Quest 3 128GB for £409.99 at Argos (was £479.99).
You’ll want to act quick though as I’ve highlighted above the 128GB headset has already sold out at many other stores, and I expect it won’t be long for this world at these retailers either. If it has sold out I’d recommend grabbing either the 128GB Meta Quest 3S for $299.99 / £289.99 or 512GB Meta Quest 3 for $499.99 / £469.99. Neither is currently on sale, though they both do come with a free copy of Batman: Arkham Shadow.
Today’s best Meta Quest 3 deals
Meta Quest 3 (128GB): was $499.99 now $429.99 at GameStop
Meta Quest 3 (128GB): was £479.99 now £409.99 at Argos
The Meta Quest 3 128GB is my favorite option for people looking to buy a VR headset. The storage capacity is fine given the typical size of a VR game or app (so you don’t need to pay for more), it has the specs to run the best software on the Meta Quest Store, and its dual 2064 x 2208 pixels per eye displays are excellent for this price. If you want a VR headset and this one is still available it’s the one to buy right now.
Get a free copy of Batman: Arkham Shadow
The 512GB Meta Quest 3 and the new Meta Quest 3S models aren’t discounted for Prime Day, but if you order them right now (from Amazon, or another retailer) you can get a free copy of Batman: Arkham Shadow. This new entry in the Arkham series promises a AAA VR Batman experience and if Meta’s last free game (Asgard’s Wrath 2) is anything to go off it’ll be an absolute blast.
If you want a VR headset, 95% of you will want a Meta Quest 3 or Meta Quest 3S. That’s because for the vast majority of people these budget-friendly to mid-range standalone options are ideal.
They have the specs to run the best standalone VR games and apps, use the superb HorizonOS operating system which is home to a bounty of exclusive software you can’t find on rival headsets, and comes at a relatively affordable price. I
If you want to go all-in on PCVR there are some solid alternatives like the recently revealed Vive Focus Vision, but not needing to be tethered to a high-end gaming rig has some immersion and cost advantages you can’t ignore.
