My favorite Meta Quest 3 deal isn't at Amazon this Prime Day, but if you act fast you can still find it elsewhere

This Amazon Prime Day sale has made the online store one of the best places to grab a deal on a wide variety of products, but one thing it might not be the best site for is a Meta Quest 3 deal.



That’s because the best Meta Quest 3 model – the now discontinued Meta Quest 3 128GB – is no longer available to buy from Amazon in the US or UK unless you go for a preowned or refurbished option. Instead you can find the Meta Quest 3 (128GB) for $429.99 at GameStop (was $499.99) in the US, while in the UK you can find the Meta Quest 3 128GB for £409.99 at Argos (was £479.99).

You’ll want to act quick though as I’ve highlighted above the 128GB headset has already sold out at many other stores, and I expect it won’t be long for this world at these retailers either. If it has sold out I’d recommend grabbing either the 128GB Meta Quest 3S for $299.99 / £289.99 or 512GB Meta Quest 3 for $499.99 / £469.99. Neither is currently on sale, though they both do come with a free copy of Batman: Arkham Shadow.

Today’s best Meta Quest 3 deals

Meta Quest 3 (128GB): was $499.99 now $429.99 at GameStop

Meta Quest 3 (128GB): was £479.99 now £409.99 at Argos

The Meta Quest 3 128GB is my favorite option for people looking to buy a VR headset. The storage capacity is fine given the typical size of a VR game or app (so you don’t need to pay for more), it has the specs to run the best software on the Meta Quest Store, and its dual 2064 x 2208 pixels per eye displays are excellent for this price. If you want a VR headset and this one is still available it’s the one to buy right now.

Get a free copy of Batman: Arkham Shadow

The 512GB Meta Quest 3 and the new Meta Quest 3S models aren’t discounted for Prime Day, but if you order them right now (from Amazon, or another retailer) you can get a free copy of Batman: Arkham Shadow. This new entry in the Arkham series promises a AAA VR Batman experience and if Meta’s last free game (Asgard’s Wrath 2) is anything to go off it’ll be an absolute blast.

If you want a VR headset, 95% of you will want a Meta Quest 3 or Meta Quest 3S. That’s because for the vast majority of people these budget-friendly to mid-range standalone options are ideal.

They have the specs to run the best standalone VR games and apps, use the superb HorizonOS operating system which is home to a bounty of exclusive software you can’t find on rival headsets, and comes at a relatively affordable price. I

If you want to go all-in on PCVR there are some solid alternatives like the recently revealed Vive Focus Vision, but not needing to be tethered to a high-end gaming rig has some immersion and cost advantages you can’t ignore.

