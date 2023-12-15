Missed it over Black Friday? This year's best Meta Quest 2 deal is back

The Meta Quest 2 is still up there as one of the most accessible and affordable ways to get into virtual reality gaming. And there's good news if you missed out on the terrific deal that was available over Black Friday – it's back and available until the end of the week.

If you're in the US you can get the Meta Quest 2 with a $50 Gift Card for $249.99 at Best Buy. That's a saving of $50 on top of the gift card freebie. Similarly, in the UK, you can get the Meta Quest 2 with a Carry Case and £50 Gift Card for £249.99 at Currys. That's a total of £100 in savings with the discount and free carry case combined.

These offers are only available until December 17 so you'll need to act fast to get it before the end of the week.

Today's best Meta Quest 2 deals

Meta Quest 2 (128GB) + $50 Gift Card: was $299 now $249 at Best Buy

Folks in the US can save $50 on the Oculus Quest 2 / Meta Quest 2 at Best Buy - plus you get a $50 gift card to use at a later date. This is the sort of saving we expected to see considering the Meta Quest 3 is now available. While it's the last generation device, this is still a solid choice for an accessible VR headset at a reasonable price. It's still a fantastic and fun way to play some unique experiences thanks to its ease of use, comfortable weight vast catalogue of supported games and reasonable 128GB of storage. The same offer is also available at Amazon if you prefer to shop there.

Meta Quest 2 (128GB) + Carry Case + £50 Gift Card: was £349 now £249 at Currys

If you want accessories along with your Meta Quest 2 then you can get this bundle at Currys featuring the VR headset and a carry case. This hard shell case protects your device if you want to take it with you anywhere or store it safely. Plus, you also get a £50 gift card to use at Currys.

Meta Quest 2 (128GB) + £50 Amazon Gift Card: was £349 now £249 at Amazon

The Oculus Quest 2 / Meta Quest 2 is also down to its lowest price ever at Amazon. You also get a £50 Amazon gift card included for free but there's no carry case as with the Currys offer. It makes sense to go for the Currys offer to get an extra carry case, but for those who prefer to shop at Amazon then the gift card is likely a more useful freebie.

So, the big question you likely have is with the Meta Quest 3 now available, is it still worth getting the Meta Quest 2? Yes, we say, as it's more affordable and still a cool piece of kit.

As we concluded in our Meta Quest 2 review, it's a lightweight, comfortable and powerful virtual reality headset that delivers fun and fascinating games and experiences. Ultimately, it's easily one of the best VR headsets you can buy today. And after recent price hikes, any opportunity to pick up the Meta Quest 2 for anything closer to its previous price is welcome.

Overall, then, we think this is one of the best Meta Quest 2 deals you'll see if you're after the VR headset today. Before you hit the buy button, though, do also take the time to see the latest Meta Quest promo codes that are available for ways to save even more money on the best-value VR headset out there.