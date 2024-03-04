Meta says it'll delete your old Oculus account and its games soon – here's what to do

If you've still got an Oculus account that you're hanging on to, and that you want to keep, you need to take action pretty swiftly: Meta has emailed users saying that it'll be deleting all old Oculus accounts on March 29.

As reported by The Verge, you should find a message in your inbox if you're one of the people affected. You should also have had plenty of warning about this – the phasing out of Oculus accounts has been in progress for several years.

When your Oculus account is deleted, it'll take with it apps, in-app purchases, app store credits, in-game achievements, friend lists, and any kind of created content. You won't be able to use the account to sign into any of the Meta Quest headsets either.

It was back in 2020 that new arrivals in the Meta VR world were asked to log in using Facebook rather than an Oculus account, and then Meta accounts were introduced in 2022 – which is still the way to get into devices like the Meta Quest 3.

How to save your account

You need a Meta account from now on (Image credit: Meta)

The process of saving your Oculus account is straightforward enough: you just need to turn it into a Meta one. Head to this page on the web, log in using the email address associated with your Oculus account, and you'll be guided through the process.

Everything should move over seamlessly, including all your games, and your Oculus account will then be safely retired from duty. Meta has posted a guide to getting started with Meta accounts if you need more assistance.

Considering the option to sign into Oculus accounts was disabled last year, the majority of users should've now made the switch – but if you've got an old, neglected Oculus account somewhere, you'll need to update it before the 29th of the month.

According to The Verge, some users who've already migrated their Oculus account data into a shiny new Meta account are still getting the warning email, so don't panic if this happens to you – as long as you've previously made the switch, you won't lose anything.