Google Flights will now let you prioritize super-cheap flights over convenience

Google Flights is adding new options to help you find the absolute cheapest deal for your next getaway – that is if you’re willing to make your trip a little more complex and less convenient.

Previously, if you’ve used Google Flights to help your source cheap air fares the results will be decided based on an algorithm that balances price and convenience. However, if you’re willing to sacrifice some of the latter there could be a better deal out there, and that’s where the new 'Cheapest' tab comes in.

While browsing options within Google Flights you can now swap from Best to Cheapest to see the lowest-cost options. Perhaps they’re sourced from a third-party booking site rather than the airline, or it could be that Google suggests a round trip that starts and ends at different airports in the same city.

Google’s official blog adds that other inconveniences could include flights with longer layovers, self-transfers, or purchasing different legs of your trip across different booking sites.

Obviously there are some significant additional factors to consider with these trickier options. If you fly in and out of different airports you’ll likely need to rely on a cab, public transport or a friend to drop you off or pick you up, which may involve additional coast, and if you arrange a self-transfer you’ll be responsible for picking up your luggage and checking it on your next flight – and if there are any delays you could get stranded at an airport that isn’t your destination.

But if you’re willing to take on these additional inconveniences and risks, the new Cheapest tab is worth exploring if you're simply looking for the lowest-possible price – and even if you’re more risk averse it’s worth a glance to see if the savings can tempt you.

