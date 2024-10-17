Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 SE gets potential launch date – and it could iron out the foldable crease problem

Samsung has released a new video teaser, which we think hints at an impending launch for the long-rumored Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 SE.

The video shows a person carrying an envelope through a hallway before revealing a tablet-sized device with the words “You’re Invited” displayed on the screen – we think this device has a solid chance of being the Galaxy Z Fold 6 SE, previously known as the Galaxy Z Fold Slim.

Confusingly, the translated press release that accompanies this video states a reveal date of October 21, while the video itself suggests an event on October 24. It’s possible that these are sequential reveal and release dates, but we can’t say for sure.

(Image credit: Samsung)

The main selling point of the Z Fold 6 SE is expected to be its design – even the earliest rumors referred to it as a thinner version of the flagship Galaxy Z Fold 6. We’ve seen estimates for folded thickness that vary from 7.7mm to 11.5mm, and the latest rumor from GSMArena points to an impressive unfolded thickness of 4.9mm.

More recently, we’ve seen suggestions that the Z Fold 6 SE will feature a less prominent crease through the center of the inner display, which would allay one of our last remaining complaints with Samsung’s Z Fold devices.

And yet more rumors claim the Z Fold SE will have larger displays than its predecessor, with Korean news outlet Financial News (via 9to5Google) suggesting a 6.5-inch cover display and 8-inch inner display.

The Galaxy Z Fold 6 was released on July 24, meaning it’s far too soon for a fully-fledged sequel. As for other clues in the teaser, the envelope could hint at the device’s thinness, and the “You’re Invited” wording certainly feels exclusive enough for a ‘special edition’.

The 11-second teaser was uploaded to Samsung’s Korean-language Samsung Newsroom YouTube channel, but is conspicuously absent from the equivalent US or UK channels.

This tracks with prior rumors: as we previously reported, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 SE will likely be exclusive to Korea and China when it finally launches.

For now, much of the above is based on rumors, but it seems like we won’t have to wait long for official details. It’s very unlikely that the Samsung Galaxy Fold 6 SE will launch worldwide, but this is otherwise poised to be one of the best folding phones on release.

For the latest official updates as we hear them, be sure to keep up with our Samsung phones coverage.