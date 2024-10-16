Android 15 has broken Instagram for many – here's how to fix it

If the Instagram app on your phone has been acting up since updating to Android 15 then you’re not alone. The app is randomly freezing for users, and Stories aren’t working as they should – though thankfully there’s a fix if you’re happy to sideload an update.

Disgruntled Instagram users have taken to platforms like Reddit (spotted by Android Authority) to highlight the problems. One earlier suggested workaround was to click on the send message button and then go back to the story, though this had mixed success, another had users suggesting you shake your phone to send an error report to Meta in the hope it would encourage the company to fix the app faster.

There’s a much quicker and reliable fix however; you just need to update your Instagram app to the latest version: 353.1.0.47.90.

You can check which version of the app you currently have installed by going to your phone’s settings, going to the Apps menu, selecting Instagram, and reading the string of numbers displayed on this info screen.

At the time of writing, to download Instagram 353.1.0.47.90 if you aren’t on it already, you’ll need to sideload the update from APKMirror. The Play Store doesn't currently offer the update.

Sideloading isn’t too tricky; you just need to download the APK file for Instagram version 353.1.0.47.90, change your phone’s settings to allow app installs from unknown sources, then find the APK in your phone’s files, tap on it, and install the app by following the onscreen instructions.

If you aren't comfortable sideloading then you'll need to wait for Meta to roll the updated app via the Play Store. Hopefully that won't be too long away given how widespread this Stories bug appears to be.

