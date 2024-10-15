Sonos' Arc Ultra soundbar is official, with revolutionary new speaker tech that offers 'double the bass'

After months of leaks and rumors, the Sonos Arc Ultra is official – it's launching on October 29, 2024, at a price of $999 / £999 (Australian price yet to be confirmed). It's a massive upgrade over the existing Sonos Arc and it introduces a brand new speaker technology that promises to deliver incredible immersion that looks set to rival the best soundbars. Here's what you need to know.

Sonos Arc Ultra: key features and specifications

The original Sonos Arc was a 5.1.2 surround system, but the Arc Ultra is 9.1.4. And it has what Sonos calls Sound Motion, the technology it acquired when it bought speaker firm Mayht a few years ago. The technology, previously known as HeartMotion, makes powerful speakers much smaller than with traditional speaker drivers without compromising on sound quality .

Sonos says: "A significant breakthrough in audio engineering, Sound Motion drastically reduces the size of the transducer while supercharging the bass, opening a new chapter in sound innovation where bigger, better sound can be delivered from smaller products."

That means Sonos has been able to cram more bass power into what's still a relatively slim soundbar – in fact, Sonos says it's 18% smaller by volume than the original Arc, although . There are fourteen drivers here, three more than in the Arc: seven silk-dome tweeters "with waveguides on both ends", six mid-range drivers, and a a built-in Sound Motion woofer.

Sonos describes this as "a proprietary four-motor, dual-membrane woofer delivers exceptional bass in a revolutionary flat, compact design".

There are 15 channels of Class D amplification behind all of this – I presume two channels are going to the Sound Motion woofer, otherwise there's a spare.

Of note in the speaker configuration is that only two of the tweeters are upfiring, which raises questions about the 9.1.4 configuration – is Sonos just using processing to suggest more upfiring channels, or has it arrived at this figure some other way? I'll aim to find out.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

As ever there's built-in support for wireless streaming services and easy integration with other Sonos devices. There's also a redesigned touch control panel, and the addition of Bluetooth to bring it in line with Sonos's other products.

Sonos Arc Ultra: clever customization

The Sonos Arc Ultra can listen to the sound of your room and adjust its configuration accordingly thanks to the combination of integrated microphones and Sonos's Trueplay software, which is available for Android as well as for iOS for the first time, and there's also a more advanced Speech Enhancement tool that "lets you choose your preferred level of dialogue clarity in the Sonos app."

Sonos says that the Arc Ultra is also designed for "improved serviceability" compared to the Sonos Arc, using "more screws and fewer adhesives, halogen-free PCB materials, less silicon material, and a reduced idle power consumption by as much as 20% as a standalone player compared to Arc."

The Arc Ultra is also designed to work with the new Sonos Sub 4 subwoofer ($799) for even more low-end power.

The Sub 4 has also been "rebuilt, inside and out" even though Sonos also says that it has the "same iconic design". It includes "increased processing power and memory, as well as new WiFi radios for better connectivity" and can be used in a pair with either another Sub 4, or with previous Sub models.

Sonos Arc Ultra: what we still need to know

I've approached Sonos for information about whether it will have only one HDMI eARC port, though I strongly suspect so based on the available information – this will be a huge disappointment if so.

I'm also waiting to hear whether any DTS decoding is supported (I doubt it) and whether the Sonos Ace headphones; switching feature is supported (I'm 99.99% certain it will be, but Sonos didn't explicitly say, though one of the press images shows them being used together).