I experienced Dolby's reference 34-speaker Dolby Atmos theater – and it made me appreciate the importance of movie theaters

I recently visited Dolby Europe’s HQ in Soho, London and got to learn about all things Dolby – from Dolby Vision HDR grading to Dolby Atmos audio production. But, the most mind-blowing moment came when I experienced Dolby’s own reference Dolby Atmos movie theater, called the Screening Room.

First stepping into the room, I could tell that this was no ordinary movie theater. It was clear that every detail had been carefully planned out and that this was what movie theaters are supposed to look and feel like.

The demo consisted of clips from popular movies and trailers, including Dune: Part Two, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, Top Gun: Maverick – a regular favorite I use to test the best TVs and best soundbars – Barbie and more. All demonstrated how effectively Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos add a greater dimension to the viewing experience.

The high level of audio-visual immersion in that theater was something I’d never experienced before, and while I was sitting there, it dawned on me that this is why movie theaters are so important. Of course, I’d been to movie theaters plenty of times, but I hadn’t been for a long time, usually just sticking with home viewing for convenience.

While it’s possible to get a seriously good home theater setup that combines incredible sound with visual brilliance from the best 4K projectors or best OLED TVs – as we discovered with these 7 setups during our Home Theater Week – there’s something about heading to the movies that hits differently.

A different experience altogether

Every aspect of the Dolby screening room felt detailed, even the opening demo! (Image credit: Future)

Dolby’s theater, which seats up to 67 people, was filled with comfortable black leather chairs bathed in blue lights. I was told that both of these elements were intentional, as the blue light gives a softer glow to set a mood and the particular material used on the chairs doesn’t reflect light from the screen, allowing for greater visual immersion. Dolby had carefully considered every aspect of the experience.

The theater uses 34 speakers, all carefully positioned to maximize the effectiveness of Dolby Atmos soundtracks, and the clips and scenes that were shown used Dolby Vision HDR to create a high-impact image.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The demo began with the Darkstar test flight scene from Top Gun: Maverick. Immediately, thunderous bass shook the room and, despite the power, there was a perfect sense of control. As Maverick flew over Admiral Kane’s head, the sound of the jet seemed to fly over my head and down the length of the room. Wind whipping against the windows, the rumble of engines and even the tightening of Mav's grip on the flight stick – it all sounded crystal clear and accurately placed, making me feel like I was in the cockpit.

Across The Spider Verse showed off the system’s more subtle, nuanced side. In the scene where Miles is being interrogated towards the movie’s ending, the creaking floorboards, punching bag and a turntable’s crackles all blended perfectly with the foreboding, bassy synths. Each effect was reproduced perfectly and was clear enough that I felt I could pinpoint the speaker.

Elsewhere, Dune: Part Two delivered an immersive, crunching experience as explosions and gunshots rocked the room, balanced with the isolated breathlessness of the characters during moments of calm. Finally, the house party sequence in Barbie provided the ultimate pop dazzle, showcasing the system’s excellent dynamic range during Dua Lipa’s Dance The Night Away.

As for Dolby Vision, no detail was lost even in the dark cockpit scenes from Top Gun: Maverick. Barbie demonstrated luscious, bright pinks and bold, vibrant colors, all of which are expertly handled with no oversaturation. Finally, Dune: Part Two looked suitably epic, but with lifelike textures and detail in the more intimate shots.

An unmatched feeling

My trip to Dolby HQ in London made me realise just how good movie theaters can be (Image credit: Dolby)

Watching in Dolby’s screening room made me understand just how vital movie theaters are; they are the best way to experience movies. A giant screen you could never get in your house and a sound system that immerses you in a way that not even the best Dolby Atmos soundbars can is what going to the movies is all about. And while fellow movie-goers can sometimes be annoying, there’s also a sense of community – we’ve all seen the clips of crowds reacting to Avengers: Endgame.

Sadly, the future of movie theaters looks bleak, with many closing all over the world. But now with the prices of streaming services increasing, movie theaters have a shot to make a comeback. Dolby is working with companies to bring its ‘Dolby Cinema’ to more locations. In the UK, for instance, there are now Dolby Cinemas in multiple cities including London and Birmingham with plans to open more.

While not every movie theater is going to deliver the same level of performance as Dolby’s Screening Room, the quality of many theaters is better than what most of us can achieve at home, so I say head down to your local movie theater as soon as you can!