How to print from Android
Streamline your workflow with Android printing
With the increasing use of smartphones in daily activities, including sharing and managing documents, printing from mobile devices has become a common necessity.
Fortunately, printing from an Android phone is easier than ever, thanks to built-in features and apps that support wireless printing.
Whether you're printing a document, an image, or a web page, this guide offers a simple step-by-step tutorial through the available different methods.
A step-by-step tutorial
Tools & requirements
- An Android smartphone or tablet
- One of the best home printers (Wi-Fi enabled, Bluetooth, or connected via USB)
- The file or content you want to print
- Internet connection for cloud printing
- Google Cloud Print or manufacturer-specific printing apps (optional)
1. Print using Google Cloud Print (if still supported or available in your region)
Google Cloud Print was officially discontinued in December 2020. However, some regions or older devices might still have access to it. If that’s the case for you, here’s a quick guide on how to use it. Otherwise, you can move to newer alternatives mentioned later in this article.
Steps
- Open the app (like Google Chrome, Gmail, or Google Docs) that contains the file or content you want to print.
- Tap on the three-dot menu in the top-right corner of the app.
- Choose "Print" from the drop-down menu.
- If your printer is linked to Google Cloud Print, it should appear in the list of available printers.
- Select the printer and adjust print settings (number of copies, colour options, paper size, etc.).
- Tap "Print" to send the file to the printer.
For most users, it’s better to switch to built-in Android printing features or third-party apps, as these are more future proof.
2. Print using built-in Android printing features
Android offers a built-in printing service, which is compatible with many wireless printers. If you have a Wi-Fi-enabled printer or a printer that supports Android's printing service, this method is straightforward and efficient.
Steps:
- Go to the content you want to print (e.g., a document, image, or webpage).
- Tap the three-dot menu (usually found at the top-right of the app).
- Select "Print."
- Choose the available printer from the list. If your printer doesn’t appear, ensure that it is connected to the same Wi-Fi network as your phone.
- Adjust print settings, such as paper size, colour, or print layout.
- Tap the print icon and the document will be sent to the printer.
Note: If your printer isn’t showing up, you may need to install a specific print service plugin for your printer's brand (e.g., HP Print Service Plugin, Epson iPrint, Canon Print Service). These plugins can be found on the Google Play Store.
3. Print from apps like Gmail or Google Docs
Many popular apps on Android, including Gmail, Google Docs, and Google Drive, come with native print options. If you need to print an email, a document, or a file stored in Google Drive, follow these steps.
Steps for Gmail:
- Open the Gmail app on your phone.
- Open the email you want to print.
- Tap on the three-dot menu at the top-right corner.
- Select "Print" from the options.
- Choose your printer from the list of available printers.
- Adjust any necessary print settings (page range, colour, layout).
- Tap "Print" to start the process.
Steps for Google Docs:
- Open the Google Docs app and open the document you wish to print.
- Tap on the three vertical dots (menu) in the upper-right corner.
- Select "Share & export," then tap "Print."
- Choose the printer and set the desired print options.
- Tap "Print."
These steps also apply to Google Sheets and Google Slides, making it easy to print spreadsheets or presentations.
4. Print images or PDFs directly from your phone’s storage
Android makes it easy to print images, PDFs, and other files directly from your phone’s internal storage or SD card. This method is particularly useful for printing saved images, receipts, or scanned documents. You can easily do this by following the few steps below.
Steps:
- Open your phone's file manager or gallery app.
- Navigate to the image, PDF, or document you want to print.
- Tap on the file to open it.
- Tap the three-dot menu or the share icon.
- Select "Print."
- Choose your printer from the list of available printers and adjust print settings (size, number of copies, etc.).
- Tap "Print" to send the file to the printer.
Please note that for this to work, the printer typically needs to be connected to the phone via Wi-Fi. Most wireless printers operate over a Wi-Fi network, allowing your phone to communicate with the printer.
5. Print via third-party apps
If you have a printer that doesn’t natively support Android printing, you can use third-party apps like PrinterShare, Mopria Print Service, or HP Smart (depending on your printer's brand). These apps provide additional features like remote printing, print-from-cloud services, and advanced print settings.
Steps for PrinterShare:
- Download and install PrinterShare from the Google Play Store.
- Open the app and follow the setup instructions to connect your printer (via Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, or USB).
- Once connected, choose the file you want to print. PrinterShare supports a wide range of formats, including PDFs, images, and web pages.
- Adjust print settings like paper size, orientation, and number of copies.
- Tap "Print" to start printing.
Other apps, such as Mopria Print Service, work similarly and often offer extended support for printers from various manufacturers.
Tips for Printing from Android
- Ensure printer compatibility: Not all printers are automatically compatible with Android devices. It’s always a good idea to check if your printer model supports wireless or Bluetooth printing from Android. Most modern printers do, but older models may require additional setup or apps.
- Use Wi-Fi for faster printing: If possible, always use a Wi-Fi-enabled printer, as it eliminates the need for cables and allows for quick, remote printing.
- Update your Android OS and apps: Make sure your phone's operating system and printer-related apps are up to date. Updates often include bug fixes and additional printer support.
- Check printer settings: Before printing, verify that the printer settings such as paper size, print quality, and colour preferences are correct. You don’t want to waste paper or ink.
- Use cloud storage: If you frequently print documents stored in the cloud (Google Drive, Dropbox, etc.), make sure your cloud storage apps are installed and linked to your Android device. This makes it easier to access and print documents on the go.
- Save as PDF: If you’re unsure about how the document will look when printed, consider saving it as a PDF first. This ensures that formatting is preserved.
